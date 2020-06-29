Top 7 Reasons to choose Azure over AWS

In recent times, both Microsoft Azure as well as Amazon Web Services or AWS feature in the quadrant of the leader on the entire Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service market. It is certainly a major achievement for Microsoft as it entered the cloud computing since much later than AWS.

Azure has certainly made significant strides over these years. At present, it now provides a wide range of features as well as capabilities which surpass its different competitors. Azure software development services are now leveraging these benefits. Following are few of the important reasons why Azure is better than AWS.

1. Extensive PaaS Capabilities

Both AWS, as well as Azure, provide similar IaaS capabilities for the different virtual machines, storage and networking. However, Azure offers stronger PaaS capabilities that is an essential part of Cloud Infrastructure at present. PaaS offered by Microsoft Azure offers application developers with the enhanced environment, tools as well as building blocks which are needed to swiftly build as well as deploy latest cloud services. It even offers the essential “dev-ops” connections that are quite important for managing, monitoring and continuously fine-tuning these applications.

With the Azure PaaS, most of the infrastructure management is duly taken care of behind the actual scenes by Microsoft. Hence, Azure development allows for a complete focus on innovation.

2. Essential .NET Compatibility

The compatibility of Azure with the .NET programming language is among the most useful advantages of Azure which provides Microsoft with quite an upper hand over the Amazon AWS as well as the other competitors. Azure has been duly built as well as optimized to work quite consistently with both old and even new apps developed utilizing the .NET programming framework. Hence, it is quite easier as well as straightforward for the different enterprises to move their different Windows apps to the Azure Cloud instead of AWS or the others. So, for the several businesses that utilize .NET based enterprise applications, Azure is quite an obvious choice and hire Azure development company.

3. Advanced Security

Microsoft Azure has been actually designed based on the popular Security Development Lifecycle of SDL that is an industry-leading and standard assurance process. It consists of security at its entire core as well as private data and services stay completely secured along with protected while they are on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Microsoft was actually the first cloud vendor that was approved by the data protection authorities of the EU. They were also the first ones to embrace the latest international standard for Cloud Privacy. Hence, Microsoft provides the best in terms of safety for different operations as well as data on the Azure Cloud. An enterprise can contact Microsoft Technology Associate to leverage this feature.

4. Seamless Cloud Connectivity through Hybrid Solutions

Amazon is still in the testing phase when it comes to hybrid solutions, while Azure already has its own actual hybrid capabilities right in the place. It connects data centres seamlessly to the Cloud. Microsoft Azure offers a consistent and constant platform that facilitates easier mobility between the public Cloud and on-premises Cloud. Also, unlike AWS, the hybrid applications can easily be developed on the Azure platform that can easily take advantage of the different resources available within these data centres, at not only service provider’s end but also within Azure. Also, Azure offers a broader range of various hybrid connections that include Virtual Private Networks or VPSs, along with caches, as well as Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and finally the ExpressRoute connections to vastly improve the performance and usability.

5. Innovative Integrated Environment

Microsoft Azure actually brings an integrated environment for development, testing as well as deploying Cloud applications. Essentially the choice of frameworks actually lies with the client, and the different open development languages finally add to the entire flexibility for the complete Azure migration. Also, readymade services such as mobile, web, media along with APIs as well as templates can easily be leveraged in order to kick start the Azure application development. Even Azure PaaS provides all the apps, data, devices as well as partners, both Cloud and on-premises. Its flexible toolset is quite ideal for the solution of integration requirements that range from connecting the mobile applications with the on-premise LOB systems, and even coordinating B2B payments with different partners. It streamlines Microsoft web app development.

6. Easier Learning Curve

AWS is essentially perceived as quite complicated. It is quite evident by the different tutorials, along with user guides as well as troubleshooting documents which are present out there. However, Azure actually allows the usage of the same trusted and tried technologies which different businesses have duly used in the past and are currently using even today. It includes Windows as well as Linux, virtual machines and Active Directory. Also, it offers useful tools such as Hadoop, XCode, Visual Studios, Github and Eclipse etc. to name a few. It even offers different third-party tools, solutions as well as applications developed by different partner-developers on the entire Azure Marketplace. Due to this, the learning curve for Microsoft Azure Cloud is quite gentle and easier.

7. Advantage of 'Enterprise Agreement'

In case an organization or a business already utilizes Microsoft software, then it is more likely has the actual “Enterprise Agreement” with Microsoft. So, it is duly entitled to get discounts on the Microsoft software being utilized as Microsoft generally tweaks agreements in order to lower the Azure pricing. Hence, with the help of enterprise agreement, the enterprises can easily obtain quite a significant incentive for utilizing Azure.

Conclusion

Essentially, it is quite an important decision for enterprises to choose the right vendors. Microsoft Azure provides PaaS, hybrid solutions along with an array of different beneficial features that are quite essential for any Cloud strategy. Different enterprises have now witnessed additional business growth by successfully migrating to Azure. Due to this, Azure comes to the pedestal as a great choice compared to the AWS.