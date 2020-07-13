Cvent announces free training for event and hospitality professionals around the world

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has trained and certified more than 20,000 marketers, event planners, and hospitality professionals (1,500+ in the APAC) through its free training and certification program, helping them sharpen their skills, expand their industry expertise, enhance their resumes, and prepare for the future.

“In early March, when the global pandemic really began to impact those in the meetings, events, and hospitality industries, we were looking for opportunities to not just give back, but provide support in a way that could facilitate an even stronger industry post-pandemic,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “In times like these, it’s critical that we all find ways to lift each other up, support our communities, and work towards a brighter future, and we’re committed to doing exactly that.

We’re extremely proud to offer our industry-leading certifications and learning opportunities to all meetings, events, and hospitality professionals at no cost to them. Our goal is to train and certify tens of thousands of industry professionals, giving them the tools and skills they need to more quickly bounce back once things start to go back to normal – boosting not only their confidence and careers but also the industry at-large.”

The complimentary certification and training program offers:

Hundreds of virtual live and pre-recorded training sessions that deep dive into the Cvent platform, giving attendees the flexibility to learn at their own pace.

Free Cvent Certifications provide industry professionals with the unique opportunity to enhance their technical skills and expand their Cvent expertise to accelerate their careers. In addition to offering the Cvent Certification exams, the company offers live virtual certification preparation sessions hosted by Cvent experts and provides complimentary access to the Cvent event management platform during the exam period. The certifications offered include: For marketers and event planners Event Management Certification Event Management Advanced Certification Mobile Event App Certification Venue Sourcing Certification Virtual Events (training course starting July 8 th , certification to follow) Coming soon: Certifications for Hybrid Events, Event Marketing, and for Social Tables – Cvent’s event diagramming and seating tool For hoteliers and destinations Cvent Supplier Network Certification Coming soon: Cvent Event Diagramming Certification



Cvent is offering its certifications and training programs for free through August 31st.

Cvent Certifications and training have helped industry professionals around the world expand their skillset and elevate their careers:

"I see a tremendous benefit in becoming certified. It provides you with credibility with your current employer, colleagues, and potential future jobs. For me, internally, it's been a great way for me to talk about Cvent confidently and I've become the 'in-house expert'. Because I'm a certified user, I am able to train my colleagues on the software and frequently answer their questions. It is well worth the investment to become Cvent certified." – Mikaela Gibson, CMP

“As a new Cvent user, getting Cvent Certified allowed me to discover awesome new tools that I never knew existed. Cvent Certification is an asset you can use to elevate your career.” – Brenda Ainsburg, Channel Program Manager, Siemens PLM Software

The company is temporarily offering all of its Cvent Certifications and training programs to anyone in the industry free of charge. Certifications typically have been offered only to Cvent customers, and it can cost up to AUD $2,500 for an individual to get certified and trained across the entire Cvent platform. Also included in the program are hundreds of free live, virtual training sessions and certification study groups, hosted by Cvent experts.