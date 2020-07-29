Businesses moving away from siloed tools there's a surge in enterprise collaboration platforms

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company offering the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, today shared the latest adoption numbers on Zoho Workplace, its enterprise collaboration platform. In the last quarter, Zoho Workplace has seen a dramatic increase in adoption and now supports 15 million users globally.

The company explained this unprecedented growth as a consequence of the pandemic as well as high demand from business users seeking better business application integration. More than 25 percent of new Zoho Workplace customers have made the decision to switch over from G Suite and Microsoft.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

Zoho Workplace uniquely caters to businesses seeking a convergence of collaboration, productivity, business, and communications tools as competitors such as Zoom, Dropbox, and Slack fail to provide a seamless experience from start to finish. In addition, platform-centric competitors such as Microsoft and Google do not easily support contextual work environments where collaboration needs to happen within business applications.

"Collaboration apps too often don't collaborate. Today, you use one vendor for chat, another for email, one more for a meeting, another for managing documents and office suite etc.

Each vendor sells its own nicely branded silo. This approach to collaboration is deeply flawed," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corporation.

"Just like collaboration happens in the context of a business, collaboration tools should show up in the context of business apps. You simply cannot separate the two which is why we started building Zoho apps 15 years ago with this philosophy.

Customers are rightly questioning the counter-productive nature of siloed collaboration tools that are being duck-taped at the top."

Zoho Workplace provides a unified platform including email, chat, audio and video conferencing, shared file storage, and online office suite that enhance the productivity of employees, anywhere.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

It is an online workspace that allows users to intuitively and securely work together, meet, collaborate, and accomplish goals in a contextual setting. The platform includes:

Zoho Mail: Custom domain-based, a secure business email with Calendar, Tasks, Notes, and Bookmarks.

Zoho Cliq: Secure instant messaging with audio and video call capabilities. Zoho Cliq has seen a 225 percent increase in messages sent and a 1200 percent increase in calls made per day since March.

Zoho Meeting: Online meeting and conferencing application. Zoho Meeting has seen a 772 percent increase in meeting sessions since March.

Zoho ShowTime: Online training and virtual classroom solution. Usage has increased by 1100 percent since March.

Zoho Connect: Intranet for organization andorganisation specific social-media platform for employees.

Zoho Office Suite: Online office suite with enhanced co-creating, reviewing, and collaboration features. The suite includes Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Show.

Zoho WorkDrive: Cloud storage for the entire organisation with the ability to share files securely. Usage has increased by 300 percent since March.

Zoho Workplace enables single sign-on across these applications where work streams follow users as they move from screen to screen. This convergence of business, communication, productivity, and collaboration applications allows users to effectively work in context within teams, across their organisation or with external stakeholders.

Zia and Zia Search boost user productivity as AI and search work across all nine apps on the platform. Instead of having to extract data across multiple solutions, users can complete projects, from start to finish, all on Zoho.

IIFL, Worldwide Golf Shops, Equitas Bank, India Cements, and Don Franklin Auto have chosen Zoho Workplace instead of other solutions because they require tight integration across their enterprise collaboration and business applications.

Zoho Workplace also ensures a level of confidentiality that no other vendors in this space can guarantee. Zoho does not allow any third-party trackers to monitor user behavior and never sells any data to ad-based companies.

Because Zoho owns and has built its entire technology stack, the company is able to offer the most secure experience to its 50 million users without any compromise on data privacy. Zoho Workplace users have the assurance that their data is confidential and protected, and only users themselves maintain ownership of that data.