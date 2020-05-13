What’s more Valuable – A Like or a Share on Linkedin?

LinkedIn is the #1 channel to distribute content with 94% of B2B marketers using it to reach their audience. With a vast number of people engaged online, many are wondering best practices for engagement and often ask us the real difference between liking and sharing – including what’s better. Our answer may surprise you.

Liking

By liking a post you are letting the originator know that you saw their post, and either agreed with it or found it particularly interesting. Your activity feed “Articles and Activity” is updated and other people in your network may see that you like the post, however, you aren’t contributing to the discussion as you don’t have to leave a comment and voice what you liked about it.

Sharing

Similarly, when sharing a post, the originator also gets a notification, and the activity also becomes visible in your “Articles and Activity” feed. The difference – If you share a LinkedIn post, you continue the conversation with your own comments and thus giving the original poster credit by ‘paying it forward’ to your network. Your unique commentary lets your network know this post was of enough interest for you to take time to write additional comments and carry on the conversation.

The more comments, the more visibility on LinkedIn. If you do add a comment when sharing the post you can discuss what you learned from the article, how the content made you think differently, or relevant industry information that compliments the article in addition to a call of action, like reading the full article and continuing the conversation in the comments section.

The Verdict?

If you think your contacts, connections, or groups would appreciate a post give it a like AND a share.

Both methods will add to the value score that LinkedIn uses to promote content giving it greater visibility – and contribute to the discussions surrounding a topic or issue you find interesting. But remember, having an opinion and contributing to the discussion is much different than spamming. Happy networking!

News From Magnolia Marketing...

Category: Public Relations Content Writing Guest Blogging Company about: Founded in 2009, Magnolia is an award-winning, leading Vancouver B2B public relations and marketing communications agency with a passionate attitude and a focus on delivering campaigns targeted at vertical or niche markets. Magnolia offers services such as: Digital Public Relations Media Training B2B Content marketing B2B webinars Digital Marketing Marketing Automation Magnolia Working with clients across Vancouver and abroad., our full-service team of vertical marketing & PR exp ...