Facing The Future With Empathy And Trust

The Evolution of Communication & PR Strategy During COVID-19

There’s never a dull moment in the life of a communications professional – especially in the current landscape. Businesses are relying heavily on their PR and marketing agencies to help carve out impactful campaigns to drive sales, create brand awareness and boost customer loyalty during these uncertain times.

While content has taken precedence over any other communication tool, providing empathy and trust to consumers who are struggling with sudden changes in every aspect of their lives has become even more crucial.

Supporting clients, employees, and the community simultaneously can be challenging, however adapting to the ‘new normal’ is the future for brands who want to not only survive – but remain competitive. The mantra to get through these unprecedented times is to remain – hyper-connected, hyper-active and hyper-proactive.

Delineated below are our top 3 picks to pivot your communications strategy in order to build empathy and trust amidst the new normal.

Content, Content, Content

People have been confined in isolation and are relying on technology more than ever to remain connected. As the veil lifts and businesses slowly reopen this sharp change towards digital connectivity isn’t going anywhere.

Global Web Index found that over 80% of consumers in the U.S. and UK say they consume more content since the outbreak, with broadcast TV and online videos (YouTube, TikTok) being the primary mediums across all generations.

Be Authentic

According to a recent research published by Twitter on what consumers want to see from brands during COVID-19, 70% of respondents said that brands should boost positivity and share optimistic stories. Correct messaging that positions your brand as purposeful and unique without directly calling out the product/service offering is what makes a long lasting impact on your target audience.

As we return to the new normal, the long-term benefit of earning trust is necessary for a positive trajectory.

Embrace the 3 H’s in your communications strategy

It’s important to keep communicating – but consider changing your tone.

In this new landscape, adjust your mindset and messaging using the 3 H’s: Hope, Health and Happiness. As marketing professionals we need to step up and make sure businesses are ready for life after the crisis.

This means evaluating your brand pillars, analyzing your brand promises, and getting real about core missions. This is the time to strategize, identify key offerings, and communicate with customers in a reliable and empathetic manner.

Overall, stay realistic about the situation at hand but remain optimistic about the future.

Final Takeaway

In order to adapt to these challenging times, providing reassurance with timely and strategic response to recent developments is crucial in maintaining customer and client loyalty. The secret ingredient to do it is to remain proactive and thoughtful in your approach.

People need accurate information and support.

At Magnolia we believe in not just building brands but most importantly establishing TRUST! Considering implementing a PR strategy to reach out to your target audiences in the most authentic manner? Learn more about our PR services here: www.magnoliamc.com/service…relations/

News From Magnolia Marketing...

Category: Public Relations Content Writing Guest Blogging Company about: Founded in 2009, Magnolia is an award-winning, leading Vancouver B2B public relations and marketing communications agency with a passionate attitude and a focus on delivering campaigns targeted at vertical or niche markets. Magnolia offers services such as: Digital Public Relations Media Training B2B Content marketing B2B webinars Digital Marketing Marketing Automation Magnolia Working with clients across Vancouver and abroad., our full-service team of vertical marketing & PR exp ...