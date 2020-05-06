Avast hires new Global Head of Business Sales

Security vendors Avast have hired Anthony O'Mara to the newly-created role of VP Global Sales at Avast Business

Primarlily recognised as a consumer brand, the role recognises that Avast are serious about moving into the business space and building out their Avast Business brand.

O’Mara joined Avast following a five-year tenure at Malwarebytes where he held the position of Vice President EMEA. Previously, he was VP EMEA at Trend Micro. O’Mara began his career in Finance and Operations and held several VP Finance positions before moving into general management positions.

O’Mara said, “I have long admired Avast as a leader in consumer and business security. The opportunity to further extend our foothold within business security is significant. The operational changes that small to midsize businesses have made in recent years have led to greater exposure to a fast-moving threat landscape. The term ‘cyber arms race’ has almost become a cliche. Often, cliches are cliches because they are true.

It takes an organization with the breadth and depth of cybersecurity experience and reach of Avast to mitigate these threats. I am looking forward to progressing Avast’s corporate business by deepening and expanding the relationships we have with channel partners to support our customers against these threats.

O’Mara will report directly to Vita Santrucek, General Manager of Avast Business, and will manage a global sales team from the London, UK, office.

O’Mara and his team are focused on delivering continued support for customers and partners. New initiatives include referral programs to help partners grow their businesses, and reshaping the partner program so that it appeals to a broader range of partner types. Ongoing support is also being provided during the current COVID-19 crisis. The Avast Business endpoint security products have been made available for free to support companies whose employees are working from home, and O’Mara will spearhead new efforts to engage with the community and will be announcing virtual trade events to showcase Avast’s business offerings.