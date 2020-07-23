Get To Know The Tips To Do Acer Recovery

When your computer has a problem, formatting it is not always the best option. In some cases, restoring the system can be a much simpler solution, especially when the computer already comes with an assistant for this task, as is the case with Acer eRecovery Management. The whatech post teaches this tutorial to use the application to recover your machine.

You may have learned the difference between a simple restoration and formatting before. It is up to you to decide the best option for your situation: start from scratch or go back in time. Think before you begin the process of formatting or restore your computer and always perform the backup of your data.

Common Acer Recovery Tools and Methods

There are a lot of users talking about encountering problems on an Acer computer and they want to find a good solution to fix them. To provide help to these people, I’d like to focus on Acer recovery in the following content.

Factory Reset Acer Laptop on Startup

What does factory reset mean?

Actually, it refers to the action of restoring an electronic device to its original system state. This action is harmful to your data stored on the device. So you’d better make a backup before restoring the laptop to its original manufacturer settings.

How to reset Acer laptop to factory settings:

Press the power button and hold it for a few seconds (about 5 seconds or more) until the system is powered off completely. Release the button and press it again to turn on the laptop. Look at the screen carefully so that you can press Alt + F10 buttons in time when Acer logo appears on the laptop screen. If you do it right, you’ll see a blue screen which asks you to Choose an option. At this time, you should select Troubleshoot. After that, select Reset this PC from the menu. Then, you’ll be asked to choose to keep or remove your files. Select Remove everything (Removes all of your personal files, apps, and settings.). Click on the Restart button to confirm your selection and start the PC resetting process.

However, there are some users saying that pressing Alt + F10 (the Acer restore key) didn't work for their case when they want to factory reset the Acer laptop.

Acer Recovery Management

The Acer recovery disk is also known as restore/repair disc or boot disc. So do you know how to make an Acer recovery USB or Acer recovery drive on CD/DVD? The steps for making Acer recovery disk Windows 10, Window 8 and Windows 7 are basically the same.

How to perform Acer recovery with the Acer Recovery Management tool?

Also, you need to open the Search box. Type recovery into the search box and select Acer Recovery Management from the result. Click Yes if you see a User Account Control (UAC) window. Choose Restore Factory Settings from the menu. Click Next (you should note that this action will erase all your files). Choose from Fully clean the drive (this option is recommended) or Just remove my files. Think twice before you click Reset to start the restore process. Wait until the process is finished and follow the on-screen instructions to setup your computer.

Acer eRecovery Management issues troubleshoot.

There are 3 common problems of Acer eRecovery Management.

Problem one: Acer eRecovery Management gets stuck.

You may find your Acer eRecovery Management freeze during the Acer recovery disk creating process and the computer settings restoring process. Many users reported that their software is stuck at 0% or 99% or at loading files.

The possible reason responsible for such issues is a corrupted drive or files. How to fix the problem?

Method 1: remove all the peripherals that are not necessary for your computer, such as printers, scanners, external hard drive, USB flash drives, and so on.

Method 2: check hard drive integrity by running CHKDSK command.

Problem two: Acer eRecovery Management stops working (not loading).

According to the users’ feedback, the Acer eRecovery Management may not work if the D2D recovery option is disabled in BIOS. So how to enable the Acer BIOS key?

Restart your computer. Look at the screen instructions carefully so that you can press F2 in time to open BIOS. Navigate to the Main tab by using arrow keys and look for the D2D Recovery option (it’s usually the last one). Select the option and press Enter to open it. Choose Enabled, instead of Disabled from the menu.

Problem three: forget the password

If you haven’t changed the password for eRecovery Management software, you should try the default password: 000000 (6 zeros).

But in most cases, people need to change the password by rebooting the Acer computer.

Reboot your computer. Click Windows and look for All Programs. Locate the Acer or Acer Empowering Technology folder (the options may be slightly different in different Acer computer models). Choose Password: Change eRecovery Password and click on the Next button. If you didn’t see this option, please go to Settings and find the corresponding option to change password.

Acer Recovery Partition

There is a special partition built in every Acer laptop; it’s called Recovery Partition and hidden by default. That is to say, people won’t see it while using the Acer computer. The main function of the Acer Recovery Partition is to help users restore the operating system to its default factory state. This Recovery Partition is the best Acer recovery mode after the system has been attacked by virus or the software-related problems have been detected.

Acer Recovery Partition Not Working

What disappoints us is that the Recovery Partition is not always working. If the Recovery Partition is deleted by mistake or damaged somehow, you can’t restore system with it.

What to do when partition deleted/not working? Of course, the answer is to recover deleted Acer Recovery Partition.

You can experience MiniTool Partition Wizard by getting a Free Edition. But in order to recover lost/deleted Recovery Partition, you must buy a license that supports Partition Recovery (the free edition cannot save the searched partitions).

To learn the detailed steps on how to recover Acer Recovery Partition with MiniTool Partition Wizard, kindly check out the post.

Please note: Acer recovery Windows 10, Acer recovery Windows 8, and Acer recovery Windows 7 are the same.