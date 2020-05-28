Adopt Remote Working for Long term

Coronavirus has impacted our work culture instantaneously by the forced introduction of Remote working. But how to execute it for a long-term plan?

Adopting remote work for long term

Coronavirus has impacted our work culture almost instantaneously by the forced introduction of remote working to millions of in-office employees. What could have been a long-term plan for organizations to plan and execute, this pandemic made it possible in the flick of mere days.

Needless to consider the additives of this extremely quick digital transformation, the fact that everything isn’t up to the desired standards is true too. Amidst this emergency, the key focus lies in keeping the businesses running, rather than being perfectionists in approach.

Thus, every organization has arranged for the minimalistic sources that can help support the teams and employees sustained.

The pandemic came as a great workplace revolution, changing our ways of work and communication once, and for all. While some might experience a communication gap, some are experiencing a great surge in employee productivity too.

Nobody has a clue till when this global emergency is going to last and even if the lockdown ends, its spell will surely last long, forcing some organizations to adopt Remote Working while some other fraction of organizations implementing it willingly.

So, now the question arises that should we go for a complete change to work from home after the lockdown is lifted or even after the COVID19 is wiped off? The choice is entirely dependent on the type of business and the way you adopt.

Now, let’s suppose you decide to implement Remote Work in the long run, Let’s delve through the aspects that need to be taken care of:

Define Goals and HR Policies

Goals of any kind are the integral parts of achievement and so do organizational goals. Let your goal defining system be very strong as well as realistic both to the organization and the employees.

Clarity is crucial! A well-defined work from home policy for remote workers must be in place to be productive. The employees must know their rights and policies beforehand.

Even if supporting the flexibility of work hours and roles, some rules need to be implemented to promote self-discipline as well as avoid any kind of conflict on the performance evaluation statistics.

Efficient Collaboration

Team collaboration has a direct impact on overall productivity. Therefore, the employers’ main focus must be to support remote teams to collaborate and work together.

Employee Engagement solutions need to be chosen wisely to eliminate this challenge faced by most companies while having employees remotely.

Office buildings will become just conference centers where the unavoidable and extremely confidential communication will take place.

Easily accessible information

If your overall information channel is not, engaging your remote employees will be mission impossible.

Therefore, employers should put more effort into the convenience of the employees and engagement.

Encourage Knowledge Sharing & Peer to peer feedback

Peer to peer sharing plays a major role in team development and if not connected properly, this can be a major setback of remote work. Formal and informal knowledge sharing in any form must be encouraged.

Choose the right communication tools

Most meetings will be virtual. As all kinds of travel seems a distant dream in the present scenario, its quite obvious that business trips are surely going to become a thing of the past and even if they occur occasionally, they need to be technologically advanced enough to allow virtual follow-up in future. During this time, the organizations must learn to cut off some extra travel budgets that can be easily compensated via video meetings.

Performance management & reviews

As staying away from the usual work environment can be quite illusionary, both the managers as well as the employees should be clear about the expectations, deliverables, and delivered. There should be transparent ways of monitoring in place and proper feedback must be arranged for the employees to keep everything in place

Budgets and resources

Budgets and resources need to be taken care of to make sure neither the employee nor the employee has to compensate for the budget or the essential resources. All the essentials that an employee needs to function, be it hardware or software needs to be taken care of the organization while keeping in mind that no extra money is wasted which wouldn’t have been in real office scenario.

What else do you think need to be taken care of to have a long term successful remote working setup?