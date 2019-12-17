Top HD Video Compressors for 2020

Listening to music or watching movies online on YouTube is convenient, but sometimes it is more worth uploading your own videos. Whether uploading videos to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or backing up videos in hardware, you will need a powerful video compressor to compress video files without quality loss. Let's get to know the best programs that will help us in the upcoming 2020.

We don't always have access to the internet, and hence to YouTube. Especially when traveling and traveling, it can be different. However, we can upload a collection of your own videos to the platform - so that others can watch as well. Video compression is a method of reducing the data responsible for encoding the digital content of a video.

Why need video compression?

Reduce video space on your device.

Speed up video streaming.

Meet website video upload requirements.

Using the programs selected by MiniTool to do the compression job, we will do it easily and quickly.

Windows Movie Maker

Windows Movie Maker comes with your Windows ME, XP as well as Vista. It is a free yet professional video editing software developed by Microsoft. Of course, it also is a free video compressor, which makes video compression easy.

You just need to import the file into the program once you have launched it. More importantly, the quality of the compressed file will still be as high as the original file. This is because the program does the optimization of the compression for the computer.

To cdn2.minitool.com/downloa…esetup.exe.

HandBrake

HandBrake is a free and open-source video compressor that runs offline only. It has built-in device presets, which are perfectly optimized for popular devices including mobile and web platforms. It’s one of the best video compressor apps as its powerful and competitive features. For instance, you can select quality modes, add subtitles, add video filters, and customize audio and video codecs individually. Besides, it supports batch processing.

Pros:

Work on almost all operating systems.

Quickly compress & convert videos.

Con: Less intuitive interface than other video compressors.

Freemake Video Converter

Freemake Video Converter can compress video files into a lot of desirable formats such as WMV, AVI, MKV, ROM and several other formats. Your video files can even be compressed to formats that can be compatible with various multimedia devices, such as Apple devices and various mobile devices. You just need to choose the format you want to compress. It is also possible to compress audio files with this tool.

Pros:

Easily edit the files after compression.

A User-friendly operation interface.

Con: Pay to upgrade to the Gold Version.

Any Video Converter

Any video converter is a popular video conversion tool. At the same time, it is a useful video compressor that helps you compress your videos easily. It contains no ads and no malware. It gives you the ability to compress more than 100 video formats. All you need to do is drag and drop the file you want to compress, select the compression parameters, and then start it. In addition to compressing videos, you can also convert video to audio formats.

Pros:

Compress fast and keep original video quality.

Compressed video files can be easily edited.

Con: It does not support Linux.

YouCompress

YouCompress is a free online video compressor with an intuitive interface. It’s built for beginners because it requires zero configuration. You can choose the best parameters for your video, and reduce its size losslessly. Finally, it will provide you with the compressed video without any watermarks. Besides, it will automatically delete your video from the server after a few hours. You can also use YouCompress to convert audio files, documents, and photos.

Pros:

A simple and easy-to-use application.

No watermarks on compressed videos.

Cons:

Available on the web only.

No advanced options.

Besides, there are two types of applications for resizing video. Convert the original video format to compressed, making the video file much smaller. For example, the same video time, the AVI file is much larger than the FLV video file. Another way is to reduce the video or resolution, but keep the original format to reduce the video size. In this post we only introduced video compressor applications.