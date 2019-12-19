Windows 10: Disable Signed Driver Enforcement

64-bit version of Windows 10 includes a “driver signature enforcement” feature. They’ll only load drivers that have been signed by Microsoft. To install less-than-official drivers, old unsigned drivers, or drivers you’re developing yourself, you’ll need to disable driver signature enforcement. This post will show you some workable methods.

Windows Driver Signature Enforcement

The working driver on your computer must be a signed driver that contains a digital signature. The digital signature is an electronic security token that indicates the publisher of the driver and all relevant information. If someone changes the original contents of the driver package, you will find out the differences by comparing the original relevant information.

All of your drivers and system files on the computer must be digitally verified by Microsoft, or Windows won’t run those unsigned drivers on 32-bit or 64-bit systems.

Why Do You Need to Disable Driver Signature Enforcement

However, sometimes you need to disable driver signature enforcement on Windows. Why?

Many programs that use driver files don’t have digital signature authentication. In order to obtain a verified certificate, the manufacturer or developer must pay Microsoft. If they don’t pay, their drivers will be inaccessible in Windows.

Thus, if you want to install unsigned drivers and make sure they can work properly, you need to disable driver signature enforcement. Keep reading and this post will show you how to disable it temporarily or permanently in multiple ways.

Methods Disable Driver Signature Enforcement Temporarily 1 - Change the Startup Settings

This is the easiest way to disable driver signature enforcement on Windows 10, but you need to keep in mind that this method only temporarily disables driver signature. After you restart your computer, the driver signature enforcement feature will automatically be enabled.

Here is a quick guide on how to disable driver signature enforcement by changing the Startup Settings.

Step 1: Click Restart from the Start menu and hold down the Shift key on your keyboard at the same time.

Step 2: Once the computer has rebooted, choose the Troubleshoot option when a new window pops up and then choose Advanced options > Startup Settings.

Step 3: Click the Restart button to restart your computer one last time to modify boot time configuration settings.

Step 4: A list of options will show up. Press F7 on your keyboard to choose Disable driver signature enforcement.

After finishing all the steps above, your PC will restart and you should disable driver signature enforcement successfully. Now you are able to install unsigned drivers without error messages.

Since this method only disables driver signature enforcement temporarily, so you need to install all the unsigned drivers as soon as you can.

2 - Disable Driver Signing Code with Local Group Policy Editor

Another method you can try to disable driver signature enforcement temporarily is to use Local Group Policy Editor. Here are the steps on how to disable the driver signing code with Local Group Policy Editor.

Step 1: Press the Windows key + R key at the same time to open the Run dialog box. Next, type gpedit.msc in the Run box and press Enter to open Local Group Policy Editor.

Step 2: Once in the Local Group Policy Editor window, navigate to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Driver Installation from the left panel.

Step 3: Right-click the Code signing for device drivers entry and then select Edit.

Step 4: Now check Enabled and then choose Ignore from the drop-down list under Options.

Step 5: Click OK and then click Apply to perform all the changes.

Step 6: Restart your Windows 10 system in the end.

Now you should disable driver signature enforcement successfully and you can install the unsigned drivers.

Method 3: Enable Windows 10 Test Signing Mode

If you don’t want to disable driver signing permanently, you can try to put Windows 10 in test mode and install any drivers you want. In test mode, you will not meet any problems when installing unsigned drivers.

Here is a quick guide on how to enable Windows 10 test signing mode with Command Prompt.

Step 1: Type cmd in the Search bar, right-click Command Prompt and then choose Run as administrator to open it with administrator privileges.

Step 2: Type the command: bcdedit /set testsigning on and then press Enter to run the command.

Step 3: Close the Command Prompt window and restart your computer.

After you finish all the steps mentioned above, you can install any unsigned drivers without encountering problems.

To Disable Driver Signature Enforcement Permanently

If you want to permanently disable driver signature enforcement, now you can follow the instructions below to do this job with ease.

Disable Driver Signature Enforcement Permanently with Command Prompt

Step 1: Type www.minitool.com/lib/cmd.html in the Search bar, right-click Command Prompt and then choose Run as administrator to open it with administrator privileges.

Step 2: Type the command: bcdedit.exe /set nointegritychecks on and then press Enter to run the command.

Step 3: Close the Command Prompt window and restart your computer.

How to Enable Driver Signature Enforcement If Needed

You can also enable driver signature enforcement back again whenever you need. Here is a quick guide on how to do this job.

Step 1: Open Command Prompt as administrator again by following the instructions mentioned above.

Step 2: Once the Command Prompt window is opened, enter cdedit.exe /set nointegritychecks off and then press Enter to execute this command.

Step 3: Now reboot your computer.

After you finish running the command(s) above, you should re-enable driver signature enforcement.

Recommendation to Keep Your PC Safe

In order to keep your PC safe, it is recommended to create a system image to protect your important data and your PC. Here is a great piece of free backup software - MiniTool ShadowMaker you can try. With it, you can not only create a system image, but also get recovery solutions when accidents happen to your PC.

To learn how to backup with MiniTool ShadowMaker, check out the tutorials.

After reading this post, now you should clearly know about what the Windows driver signature enforcement feature is and you should learn how to disable driver signature enforcement when you want to install unsigned drivers on your PC.

In addition, this post also provides you with a top recommendation to keep your PC safe: make a backup of your PC with a useful backup tool - MiniTool ShadowMaker.