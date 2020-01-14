Convert WEBM to MP4 Offline & Online Free

The WebM video format is mainly intended for playing HTML5 video. WebM video quality is roughly similar to MP4, and its size is much smaller. However, if you want to play WebM movies in mobile browsers or other media players, you must convert the WebM format to MP4. Converting WebM to MP4 is not a difficult task. You can read this post to download a free WebM to MP4 converter or professional video converters that will allow you to convert the MP4 file in high quality.

WebM videos are highly compatible with all web browsers and mainstream video sharing sites like YouTube. However, WebM file is not the popular video format among most portable devices. To play WebM files on your PC, you need special players. In such scenarios, the best solution is to convert WebM to MP4 as the latter format is compatible with all types of players and devices.

How to Convert WebM to MP4 with MP4 Converter

MiniTool Movie Maker, a free and simple video editor without watermark, is recommended here.

This free WebM to MP4 converter lets you edit your files before converting. Also, the best MP4 converter can convert many file formats including, GIF, MP3, WMV, WKV, WAV, AVI,. to MP4 in high quality.

Steps on How to Convert WebM to MP4 with MiniTool MP4 Converter

Step 1.

Launch MiniTool Movie Maker

Download and install this free video file converter on your PC, and here we take Windows 10 for example.

After getting the installation package, you can install it on your PC safely. There are no advertisements or bundled software.

Launch it and close the Movie Templates window to get into its main interface.

Step 2. Import WebM Files

In the main interface of this free WebM to MP4 converter, you need to click the Import Media files to import your WebM file. Of course, you can import multiple WebM files, and convert them into one large MP4 file. To know more details, you can read this post: combine videos.

Drag and drop the WebM file (files) into the timeline.

Step 3. Edit WebM Files (Optional)

MiniTool Movie Maker not only can convert WebM to MP4 file but also offers some useful features to help you edit files. For instance, you can try the following 2 excellent features.

Add subtitles to video: this free video editor allows you to add titles, subtitles, and end credits to video to complete your story.

Trim/split video: This free MP4 converter lets you split a large video into small ones, and lets you trim video to remove unwanted parts.

Step 4. Convert WebM to MP4

Click the Export button to get the following window.

Select MP4 video format as the output format. Give a name for this converted file, and specify location to store this file. Also, the WebM to MP4 converter lets you change video resolution.

Why MiniTool Movie Maker

As we know, there are different WebM to MP4 converter apps on the market. However, why we choose MiniTool Movie Maker? The following features explain why.

It is a free video converter and offers simple interfaces.

It is able to convert WebM to MP4 or other file formats (including AVI, WMV, FLV, MKV, MOV,.) within seconds with perfect original quality.

It can extract audio from video files and convert them into MP3. To extract audio from YouTube, please see download audio from YouTube.

It offers flexible output presets to fit in your Smartphones, Android, Samsung,.

It lets you edit enhance & personalize your WebM video files by trimming, cropping, adding subtitles, applying effects,.

In addition to desktop WebM to MP4 converter apps like the best free MP4 converter, MiniTool Movie Maker, you also can try online converters.

How to Convert WebM to MP4 Online

There are many different online WebM to MP4 converters, and each has its own characteristics. If you don’t know which one to use, try the one to convert WebMto MP4 online.

Zamzar is a widely used tool that can convert your files from WebM to MP4 online. It offers a simple interface to help you convert video files without installing any software. The maximum size is 50MB for each uploaded file.

In reversal, you can also convert MP4 to WebM as well.

Final Words

WebM is a great video format that offers high-quality videos and is perfect for video streaming and using YouTube. However, sometimes, if you can’t play WebM video files in your Windows, you can convert WebM to MP4.

The best free MP4 converter, MiniTool Movie Maker, not only can convert WebM to MP4 but also can convert MP4 to WebM.