Quick Methods to Fix the Msvbvm50.dll Missing Error

In case you are facing error The program can’t start because msvbvm50.dll is missing from your computer. Try reinstalling the program to fix this problem or This application has failed to start because msvbvm50.dll was not found. Re-installing the application may fix this problem during the application run, you don’t need to look for and download this file from suspicious websites or DLL packs, you have an option to solve this problem in an easier way.

Msvbvm50.dll Missing?

You may meet the msvbvm50.dll not found error because of registry issues, virus or malware problems, or hardware failures. What’s more, you can even meet the error during the use or installation of certain applications, Windows startup or shutdown, or during the installation of Windows.

In addition, the msvbvm50.dll missing error may appear on any program or system that may use the file on any of Microsoft’s system (Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10).

So how to fix the msvbvm50.dll missing error? The methods are shown below. Although all the screenshots were taken on Windows 10, most of these methods are applicable to different versions of the Windows system.

Way 1: Restore Msvbvm50.dll from the Recycle Bin

Sometimes, you may delete the msvbvm50.dll file by accident, so the first and simplest method you should try to fix the missing msvbvm50.dll error is to restore the msvbvm50.dll file from the Recycle Bin.

Find the msvbvm50.dll file in the Recycle Bin and then right-click it to choose Restore. Then relaunch the program that triggers the error message to check if the error still appears.

And if you have already removed everything in the Recycle Bin, then you can read this post - To Complete Recycle Bin Recovery, This Is What You Should Know.

Way 2: Download Msvbvm50.dll from Microsoft

If the two methods above cannot fix the msvbvm50.dll missing error, then you can download the msvbvm50.dll file from Microsoft. And after you have downloaded the msvbvm50.exe file, double-click it to install the msvbvm50.dll file to the right location. Then check whether the error is gone.

Way 3: Reinstall the Program That Uses the Msvbvm50.dll File

When the msvbvm50.dll missing error message occurs, it said that you should reinstall the program. Therefore, you can try to reinstall the program that uses the msvbvm50.dll file so that solving the problem.

Then try to start the program again to see if the error still exists.

Way 4: Make Changes to the Driver

You can also try to make changes to the driver. If the driver is outdated, corrupted or incompatible with your system, then the msvbvm50.dll not found Windows 10 error may appear.

Update the Driver

Let’s take an example, if you meet the msvbvm50.dll missing error when you play audio, then you should try to update your sound driver. Here is a quick guide:

Step 1: Press the Win + X keys to choose Device Manager.

Step 2: Expand Sound, video and game controllers and then right-click your sound device to choose Update driver.

Step 3: Select Search automatically for updated driver software and then follow the instructions showing on the screen to finish updating the driver.

Step 4: Restart your computer and then check if the error still persists.

Roll Back a Driver

If you get the error message after you updated a particular hardware device’s driver, then you should roll back the driver. Let’s take the sound driver as an example, too.

Step 1: Find your sound device in the Device Manager and then right-click it to choose Properties.

Step 2: Go to the Driver tab and then click Roll Back Driver. Then follow the onscreen instructions to finish the process.

Step 3: Restart your system to check if the error is fixed.

Way 5: Run a Full Virus/Malware Scan

Malware and viruses are the culprits of many system errors, therefore, when the msvbvm50.dll missing Windows 10 error appears, you can check if there is any virus or malware on your computer that causes damage to the DLL file.

Although there is a lot of third-party antivirus software that you can use, Windows Defender, a powerful built-in feature, can also help you run a full virus/malware scan. Here is a quick guide:

Step 1: Click Start and then click Settings. Then choose Update & Security.

Step 2: Go to the Windows Security tab and then choose Virus & threat protection under Protection areas.

Step 3: Click Scan options and then check Full scan. Click Scan now.

Step 4: Wait until the process completed, then you can see whether there is any virus or malware. If there is, use Windows Defender to fix it.

If Windows Defender is blocked by Group Policy, then you can also use other third-party antivirus tools to run a virus/malware scan.

Way 6: Update Windows

Keeping your Windows system up to date can prevent many problems from appearing. So you can check if there are any available Windows updates, and if there are, install them. Follow the instructions to check for updates:

Step 1: Open Settings and then select Update & Security.

Step 2: Choose Windows Update and then click Check for updates on the right panel.

Step 3: If there are available updates, your system will download them automatically. After downloading the updates successfully, restart your computer to perform the installation process. Then check if the error appears again.

Way 7: Run a Clean Installation of Windows

If none of the methods can get rid of the msvbvm50.dll missing error, then you should perform a clean installation of Windows. But there is one thing you need to know, performing this method will remove all the files, folders and settings related to your system on your computer. So you’d better back up your important data before performing this method.

Back up Your Important Files

Which one is the professional backup software? Obviously, it is MiniTool ShadowMaker. MiniTool ShadowMaker is a piece of useful and professional backup and restore software.

This software allows you to back up files and folders, disks and partitions and even the system. And backup image files are easy to be restored using the Restore feature. The Sync feature is also very useful when you want to sync files and folders to different locations. The Clone Disk is good at making a bootable external hard drive.

Here are the steps to use MiniTool ShadowMaker to back up your data:

Step 1: Install and launch MiniTool ShadowMaker, then click Keep Trial.

Step 2: Choose Connect under This Computer to enter the main interface.

Step 3: Go to the Backup page. Click Source and then select Files and Folder.

Note: By default, MiniTool ShadowMaker backs up the operating system and selects the destination.

Step 4: Check all the files and folders that you need and then click OK.

Step 5: Click Destination to choose where you want to save the backup image and then click OK.

Step 6: After you have chosen the backup source and destination, then click Back up Now to start to back up files and folders.

Step 7: Wait for MiniTool ShadowMaker to finish backing up files and folders.

Reinstall Your System

After backing up all the important data on your computer, then you can run a clean installation of Windows. Follow the instructions below to do that:

Step 1: Download the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft on a USB flash drive with at least 8 GB storage space and then create a USB bootable drive using this tool.

Final Words

Apart from the methods mentioned above, there're also more methods that you can use to get rid of the Msvbvm50.dll Missing Error. Including, but not limited to 1) Run System Restore 2) Run the SFC Tool 3) Test Your Memory and Hard Drive 4) Run a Startup Repair.

It is very frustrating to meet the msvbvm50.dll missing error, but luckily, there are multiple methods mentioned in this post that can help you deal with the error.