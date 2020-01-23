There is always a risk of data theft in offline or online mode. Since the number of transactions and online dependencies has increased, you should have software that can secure your data. In this post we will provide a list of the best anti hackingprograms for Windows 10.

Every Windows user should install an antivirus program on the system and enable at least an internal firewall. Unfortunately, this is not enough to protect yourself against cyber criminals.

Many of them are waiting for victims in unencrypted wireless networks. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not transfer sensitive data over public WLANs as much as possible.

When using a mailbox via a web browser (or other services that require login), be sure to enable HTTPS. Unlike HTTP, it provides encrypted data transfer.

Many portal operators use this protocol by default. Use the tools below to check your system for vulnerabilities that need to be addressed, and to protect data resources from strangers.

The list includes the top anti hacking programs. We think that it plays a big role in data protection, because t is normal that your computer will be crashed due to the attack of hackers.

Hacking puts great threads on computer users. Thus, users want to know how to prevent computers from hacking.

In general, to prevent the computer from hacking, you can use the anti hacking software to protect your computer.

1. Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection

In the first, we will show you the first anti hacking software – Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection. Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection is developed by Microsoft.

Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection is a unified platform for preventative protection, post-breach protection, automated investigation and response.

The Windows Defender is available in Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Windows 10 for Education.

2. Reason Core Security

Now, we will show you the second Microsoft anti hacking software. It is the Reason Core Security.

Reason Core Security is a leader anti hacking software of the market that provides an efficient response to the threats from malware, adware and spyware.

The best feature of the anti hacking software – Reason Core Security is the Internet of Things security scanner.

3. Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit

At here, we will introduce the third anti hacking software for Windows 10. It is the Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit.

The Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit is a utility assisting in preventing vulnerabilities in software from being successfully exploited.

The technology on the Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit provides special protection and obstacles so that the exploit author must defeat to exploit software vulnerabilities. Although these technologies cannot be exploited, they still work to make exploitation as difficult as possible to perform.

The main advantage of the Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit is that it can be used as an extra layer of defense against malware attack, after the firewall and before antivirus software.

4. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is the anti hacking software for computers that is running under Microsoft Windows and Apple OS X operating system. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware can help uses to find and remove malware.

In addition, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is able to repair the damaged files and remove rootkits. The Microsoft anti hacking software – Malwarebytes Anti-Malware can also do the following things.

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is available in free versions and paid versions. The free version of Malwarebytes Anti-Malware requires you to scan and remove malware manually.

The paid versions can remove the malware automatically.

5. Anti-Hacker

Now, we will show you the fifth anti hacking software – Anti-Hacker. The free anti hacking software – Anti-Hacker is designed to make it extremely difficult for hackers to access your computer.

And it just needs a few clicks to patch all of the known Windows security issues on your computer.

6. Trojan Remover

As we have introduced 5 anti hacking software in the above part. Now, in this section, we will show you the sixth Microsoft anti hacking software.

It could be Trojan Remover. As its name saying, this anti hacking software for Windows 10 is designed to automatically remove malware including Trojans, worms, adware, spyware,. from a PC when standard antivirus software has either failed to detect the malware or is unable to effectively eliminate it.

This Microsoft anti hacking software can also remove malware hidden using rootkit technologies. Trojan Remover also has other features.

7. McAfee Security Scan Plus

The seventh free anti hacking software is the McAfee Security Scan Plus. McAfee Security Scan Plus is a free diagnostic tool that makes you check your computer for up-to-date so as to safeguard your computer in real-time.

The McAfee Security Scan Plus is able to scan threats such as the Trojans, malware, and unwanted programs running on your computer. It can also scan the browser for suspicious activity.

McAfee Security Scan Plus also has other features.

It installs and updates silently in the background and does not interfere with the productivity.

It enables you to set customize scanning frequently.

Hence, you can get McAfee Security Scan Plus from its official site. You can use the Trial edition for free within 30 days.

Safeguard Your Computer

As is well known, the anti hacking software is able to prevent your computer from malware attacking. But in order to provide better protection for your computer, there is another way for you.

It is recommended to create a system image when the computer is normal.

In this way, not only can it protect your computer, but also the system image can be used to restore your computer to an earlier date when it occurs some problems.

So, in order to create a system image, the professional backup software – MiniTool ShadowMaker is strongly recommended.

MiniTool ShadowMaker is designed to back up files, folders, disks, partitions, and the operating system. It can back up these files with just a few clicks.

Want to learn how to back up with MiniTool ShadowMaker, check out post.