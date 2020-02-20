How to quickly Convert Instagram to MP4 online

Sometimes it happens that you need to take the Instagram and transfer it to an audio format to later listen to with audio players. In such situations, you can use special Internet services that can perform this operation without installing an additional program on your computer.

There are various converters for changing the MP4 format to MP3. The simplest are able to perform the operation itself, and the more advanced can additionally change the sound quality, file format and send the processed result to cloud services and social networks. Let's consider these options in more detail.

Convert Instagram to MP4

Most people like to download music from YouTube or rip videos from video streaming sites. For some reason, you may want to download Instagram videos, too. Actually, there are many ways to download Instagram video to MP4, such as recording, using Instagram video downloaders, etc.

Want to download YouTube to MP4? Try MiniTool uTube Downloader by MiniTool.

But if you don’t like to install any third-party software to download Instagram videos, here are 5 Instagram video downloaders that help you convert Instagram video to MP4 online.

Before converting Instagram to MP4, you need to get the URL of the Instagram video.

Take the steps below to get the Instagram video link.

Step 1. Launch the Instagram app on your phone and find the Instagram video you want to convert.

Step 2. Tap on the three dots in the upper right of this post and choose the option Copy Link from the drop-down list.

After getting the Instagram video link, you can open the browser and go to the Instagram video downloader website. Then enter the URL to download Instagram video to MP4.

ITubeGo

It’s a free web application that allows you to download videos from Instagram, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Facebook, etc. You can download videos from websites as many as you want without virus and ads.

Besides that, iTUbeGo can run in all browsers, so you don’t have to worry about the compatibility problem.

To convert Instagram to MP4, simply put the Instagram video link in the box and it will automatically analyze the URL. Then click the Best Download button to get the video playback page and choose the three dots in the lower right corner to download the video.

Download-Instagram-Videos

This online Instagram video downloader not only can convert Instagram to MP4, but also can download photos from Instagram. Just enter the Instagram URL and click on Download MP4. The Instagram video will be downloaded in a few seconds as MP4 file.

Related article: 2 Useful Tools to Download Instagram to MP3.

4Hub

4Hub’s Insta video downloader is a web app to convert Instagram video to MP4 and other formats. Also, it’s compatible with Android mobile and Mac OS.

InstaDownloader

With InstaDownloader, you can download video, photo and IGTV from Instagram. If you would like to save private videos or photos from Instagram, this tool also comes with an Instagram Private Photo & Video Downloader.

DownloadInstagramVideos.net

It’s an Instagram video downloader that enables you to save the Instagram video on any device. With it, you can convert Instagram video to MP4 with the best video quality. In addition to that, this website offers you a Private Instagram Video Downloader as needed.

Conclusion

That’s all about converting Instagram to MP4. If you are interested in extract MP4 from Instagram, try the above-mentioned Instagram video downloaders!

You can covert Instagram to MP4 online easily - choose the fastest way or follow this procedure with additional settings. The sites presented in the overview perform the conversion operation with acceptable quality, with default settings. After reviewing all conversion options, you'll be able to find the right service for your needs.

Resource: Instagram to MP4 - Convert Instagram to MP4 Onlinenstagram to MP4 - Convert Instagram to MP4 Online