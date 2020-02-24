BSOD Windows Stop Code: Attempted switch from DPC

The “ attempted switch from dpc ” error appears when the Windows operating system. It is caused by whats called a “delayed procedure call” or DPC. DPC allows high-priority tasks to load before lower priority tasks on Windows. When the error occurs, the computer is restarted to prevent damage to Windows and hardware components of the computer. Here we’ll look at some ways of fixing this problem.

Attempted Switch from DPC

The "attempted switch from dpc" error can be caused by a faulty device driver, faulty hardware, or problems in some other software. Usually this error appears when a new video card has been added to the computer. Faulty RAM and antivirus software have also been linked to the “attempted switch from dpc” error.

I will sIhow you another BSoD error – attempted switch from DPC Windows 10 crash. It usually happens during the boot-up phase of your Windows operating system. On the computer screen, you can see the error message “Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart…Stop code: ATTEMPTED_SWITCH_FROM_DPC”.

The error is triggered by a DPC (short for delayed procedure call) routine that attempted to perform an illegal operation. When a hung condition is detected by the kernel, the DPC gets triggered and makes a call to interrupt or terminate the software.

This means the DPC routine executes a yield, attach process or a wait operation.

Fix Attempted Switch from DPC Windows 10 Method 1: Scan the Computer Memory to Check for Problems

One possible reason for Windows 10 ATTEMPTED_SWITCH_FROM_DPC is damaged computer memory or RAM.

Step 1: In Windows 10, go to Control Panel, click Administrative Tools and choose Windows Memory Diagnostic. Alternatively, you can type memory diagnostic to the search bar and click this tool to open.

Step 2: Two options are offered and here we choose the first one - Restart now and check for problems (recommended). Note that you have saved all your work before you do.

Step 3: Your computer will restart and you can see the memory diagnostic tool is performing the check operation.

The whole process will take some time. Once it is completed, Windows will automatically reboot and return to the desktop. The results will show up after logging on to Windows.

Method 2: Update Device Drivers

Faulty or incompatible device drivers could trigger the blue screen error. Besides, the error could be caused by a conflict between one or more drivers. To get rid of the stop code ATTEMPTED_SWITCH_FROM_DPC in Windows 10, you should make sure all your devices have the correct drivers and update those old drivers.

To do this work, there are two ways you can try. The first method is using a professional driver update tool like Driver Easy, Driver Booster, etc. to automatically detect the correct drivers, download and install the latest versions on your computer. This way is less time-consuming since you won’t install drivers for your devices one by one.

Method 3: Run a Virus or Malware Scan

Another common reason for attempted switch from DPC Windows 10 is a virus infection or malware attack. If the computer is impacted, there may be some corrupted important Windows system files, leading to the blue screen issue.

Method 4: Perform Registry Scan

Windows Registry is the brain of the computer operating system. If there is something wrong with it, many kinds of issues including the stop code attempted switch from DPC appear in Windows 10.

Further Tip:

All the steps of all the solutions above are done in this case where your computer can boot to the desktop when the attempted switch from DPC blue screen error occurs.

If the computer fails to boot properly and it is stuck on the blue screen of the stop code ATTEMPTED SWITCH FROM DPC, how can you fix it?

All these solutions are also recommended. But you should perform these fixes (from fix 1 to 4) in Safe Mode. This post - How to Start Windows 10 in Safe Mode (While Booting) [6 Ways] is helpful for you. Fix 5 and fix 6 requires you to enter WinRE (Windows Recovery Environment).

All these solutions are recommended any time. if non of existing methods doen't help, try to perform a system restore, or reset or reinstall Windows 10.

Back up Your Computer

I always recommend to my readers to regularly use a trusted backup software such as MiniTool ShadowMaker. If there's any problem regarding system error, you can just recover your Windows to a preivous point to prevent problems.

Step 1: Launch MiniTool ShadowMaker, continue using the trial edition and choose a computer to manage. Here, we click the Connect button from This Computer for a local backup.

Step 2: In the Backup page, you see system partitions have been selected as the backup source by default. You only need to choose a backup destination for the system backup.

Step 3: Finally, click Back up Now to perform the backup task.