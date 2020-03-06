How to Fix Windows Error Recovery Screen in Windows 7

The “Windows error recovery” issue is usually caused by problems such as corrupt system files, a hardware change, or a compromised Boot Configuration Data (BCD). The good news is that all of these are easy to resolve. Some of the situations generating this error have more than one solution meaning there is a huge chance of cracking the matter.

When booting up Windows 7, the Windows error recovery screen comes out of the blue and you see an error message “Windows failed to start. A recent hardware or software change might be the cause”, as shown below. Sometimes, you get another interface of Windows error recovery with different options. The reasons behind this error are various:

BCD is missing or corrupt

File system integrity compromised

System files are damaged

To Fix Windows Error Recovery Loop Method 1: Remove Recently Added Hardware

On the Windows error recovery screen, you know a recent hardware change may be the reason behind the system error. The hardware change may generate Windows instability problems, making your laptop like HP, Dell, Toshiba, etc. fail to reboot.

Method 2: Choose Start Windows Normally

When seeing the Windows 7 error recovery interface, the first thing you can do is to use the arrow keys to choose Start Windows Normally. Sometimes this can let your Windows boot to the desktop normally. Just have a try. If this won’t help, try other ways.

Method 3: Boot into Last Known Good Configuration

In Windows 7, there is a feature called Last Known Good Configuration, also known as LKGC. You can boot your PC to this mode if you are having trouble starting the system normally. Last Known Good Configure can load a previous configuration in Windows (including drivers, registry data, etc.) that was working properly.

Method 4: Run System Restore to Fix Windows Error Recovery Safe Mode

If there is a restore point created by you on the computer, you can use it to take your PC back to the settings that previously worked.

When getting the Windows error recovery issue, you can directly choose Safe Mode, Safe Mode with Networking or Safe Mode with Command Prompt from the computer screen if you see these options. If you cannot see it, go to Safe Mode by following these steps.

Step 1: Reboot your computer.

Step 2: Press F8 to enter the Advanced Boot Options window.

Step 3: Select Safe Mode with Command Prompt by using the arrow keys.

Step 4: After the Command Prompt opens, type rstrui and press Enter to open the System Restore window.

Step 5: Choose a restore point from the list and click Next.

Step 6: Click Finish and the restore process will start. After that, the Windows error recovery issue should be fixed.

Method 5: Reinstall Windows 7

If all of these solutions above fail to fix Windows error recovery and your Windows still fails to start, what should you do? The last resort is reinstalling the operating system.

Back up Files

How can you back up files when Windows fails to boot? MiniTool ShadowMaker, a piece of professional PC backup software, is designed to back up your files via imaging and sync.

Step 1: On a normal PC, run MiniTool ShadowMaker and go to the Tools tab.

Step 2: Click Media Builder and follow the on-screen to finish the bootable drive creation.

Step 3: Insert the drive to your PC with Windows error recovery, reboot the PC from this drive and enter the MiniTool Recovery Environment.

Step 4: Launch MiniTool ShadowMaker and go to the Backup or Sync tab.

Step 5: Choose files on the desktop as the backup source and select a destination.

Step 6: Click Back up Now or Sync Now to execute the backup task.

Clean Install

After finishing the backup, now you can follow the guide to perform a clean install of Windows 7 to repair Windows error recovery.

Step 1: Boot your computer from the installation disc that you have prepared.

Step 2: After choosing the language, time and keyboard, click Install now to start the system reinstallation.

Step 3: Accept the license terms and choose Custom (advanced).

Step 4: Decide where to install Windows and then the setup tool will start installing Windows.

A Quick Reminder: Back up Windows Operating System

Now, you should have resolved the Windows error recovery issue that happens in Windows 7 PCs. To restore your PC to a normal state instead of spending much time fixing the problem when it appears next, creating a system image is recommendable.

If all of the methods mentioned above not working, you may check out other methods.