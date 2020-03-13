These Programs will Allow You to Control the Speed of Videos More Precisely

For some time, YouTube has been able to change the video playback speed. Have you ever troubled by this issue - some dance and how-to tutorial videos off the platform play too fast, while some long movies don’t contain much important information? How to solve it? Actually, you can change video speed by a useful video speed controller.

YouTube has been able to change the video playback speed. Great thing, because thanks to this 20-minute movie can be watched in 10 minutes.

For helping those people who are looking for the tool to change video speed off the platform, this post collects some reliable video speed controllers from a huge number of video editors. Check them out and pick the suitable one.

Kapwing Video Speed Changer

Another video speed editor that you can use is Kapwing Video Speed Changer. It lets you change video speed quickly and easily by providing 7 commonly-used video rates.

It also offers many excellent features, such as resize, crop, trim video, manually or automatically transcribe your video and add captions directly, and convert video to audio,. However, your video will be watermarked with the logo of Kapwing at the bottom right corner.

If you want to remove the watermark, you have to create an account.

Apowersoft Online Video Speed Changer

Apowersoft Online Video Speed Changer can help you speed up videos to show more content in less time, or slow down videos to see the details of fast scenes. It offers a variety of video rates to choose from, all of which can synchronize audio and video speeds.

Besides, you can preview the final effect of the video. It is compatible with most systems and browsers.

Whether you are running Windows, Mac, Android, iOS or Chrome OS on your device, you can always use it to edit videos.

EZgif Video Speed Changer

Ezgif is a simple online GIF maker for basic animated GIF editing. Meanwhile, it is an online video speed controller.

This tool works on your web browser, so you don’t have to install any software to change the video playback speed. With it, you can speed up or slow down any video file.

You can choose to keep the audio track at the original pace, change the speed together with video or mute the audio altogether.

Clideo Online Video Speed Changer

Clideo, a free, online and secure video speed editor that allows you to change video speed without downloading any heavy plugin or app in your system. The tool is so easy-to-use that you will not encounter any problems even if you do not have any experience in video editing.

In addition, it equips many advanced tools including video maker, video compressor, video cutter and video merger,.

One of the common advantages of the video speed ​​controller is the ease of use. Movie speed can be adjusted using the keyboard.

YouTube was testing the new feature for those suffering from a time deficit. However, you don't have to wait for it to be introduced to everyone with the help of these programs.