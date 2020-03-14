Wanna Convert YouTube Video to OGG? There Are All Ways!

Wanna listen to music in game without YouTube in the back but the ones you find don’t convert due to copyright? Or you want to enjoy YouTube music without network? The quickest way to solve this problem is to download music from YouTube. But if you wish to convert YouTube to OGG, try YouTube to OGG converters instead.

About OGG

Before knowing how to convert YouTube to OGG, let’s take a look at what is OGG and its advantages.

OGG is a free and unpatented multimedia container format developed by Xiph.Org Foundation that can store video, audio, text and metadata. However, since 2007, OGG only is used for OGG Vorbis audio files.

Is OGG better than MP3? The answer is yes. In the same audio quality, OGG audio file size is smaller than MP3. That is to say, downloading YouTube to OGG saves much storage space than converting YouTube video to MP3.

But remember, OGG only can be played in certain media players like VLC, MPlayer and others.

Want to convert YouTube to AAC? You may like: How to Convert YouTube to AAC for Free.

Convert YouTube to OGG

The most popular way to convert YouTube to OGG is to use YouTube to OGG converters.

This post introduces two ways to convert YouTube to OGG.

Convert YouTube to OGG Online

Want to convert YouTube to OGG without third-party programs, try YouTube to OGG online converters!

Catchvideo.net

This website allows you to download video and audio from YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook, Vimeo and other websites. With it, you can convert YouTube to OGG/AAC/M4A and choose a video quality option as you like.

Also, Catchvideo.net provides other tools for you like an addon for Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers, Facebook downloader for Android, YouTube downloader for Windows.

Follow the steps to convert YouTube to OGG in a simple way.

Step 1. Go to Catchvideo.net and paste the URL of the video you want to convert.

Step 2. Click on Catch! to get started. Then select the option mp3/ogg/flac/aac and press the Convert button.

Step 3. Choose the output format OGG in the Output settings and adjust the Audio settings if you want.

Step 4. After that, click on Convert! to the download page and hit the Download button to download YouTube to OGG.

Remember, on this website, downloading YouTube videos that contain any copyrighted content are not allowed.

SaveTheVideo.com

This web application is a YouTube to OGG converter. It not only can convert YouTube to OGG/ YouTube to iTunes, but also can download videos from various video sites such as YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. If you wish to remove the audio from the video, the tool offers you the option Download Video without Audio.

Additionally, it comes with other features like clip a video, merge formats, etc.

Here’s how to convert YouTube to OGG.

Step 1. Head to this website and enter the target video link you copied from YouTube. Click on Convert to continue.

Step 2. On this page, choose the down arrow icon to select Ogg Vorbis from the drop-down list. Then click Convert to go.

Step 3. After the process is done, you will see the Convert button become Download file button. Tap on it to save the OGG file on your device.

Convert YouTube to OGG on Desktop

There are only a few YouTube to OGG online converters on the web. If you can’t convert YouTube videos to OGG successfully, you should download YouTube videos and convert them to OGG with video converters.

Here are two software that helps you convert downloaded YouTube video to OGG effortlessly.

Format Factory

Format Factory is a multimedia file conversion tool that supports converting video, audio, picture, document format to others for free. Before starting the conversion, it allows you to edit the media file as you like or reduce the file size to save disk space.

In addition to converting any video format to OGG/MP3/WMA/AAC/WAV/AMR, it also enables you to download videos from YouTube and other websites.

Aiseesoft Video Converter Ultimate

Aiseesoft Video Converter Ultimate is a popular video converter used by over 100 million customers. It lets you convert videos to MKV, MP4, MP3, OGG and other video/audio formats. Also, it’s capable of ripping videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Dailymotion, Vimeo, etc.

Top Free YouTube to OGG Converters

OnlineVideoConverter

Convert2mp3

Anything2MP3

Convertio

After knowing these excellent YouTube to OGG converters, here recommend you the best YouTube downloader – MiniTool uTube Downloader.

It’s a free YouTube downloader that helps you download and convert YouTube to MP4, WEBM, MP3 and WAV. This tool can not only extract audio from YouTube video, but also can download YouTube subtitles automatically.

Converting YouTube to OGG is very easy. Now, it's your turn! If you like this post, don't forget to share it with your friends!