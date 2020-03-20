Fix Windows 10 Repeated Crashes Due to Netwtw06.sys Failure

Such an incident mainly turns up when the operating system somehow receives corrupted or incompatible versions of Wireless network card device drivers for Intel. However, let’s move straightway to the simple methods that perhaps Fix netwtw06.sys Blue Screen Error Windows 10.

Then why does the netwtw06.sys blue screen error occur? This error may occur due to corrupted files, misconfigured device drivers, outdated drivers, corrupted Windows registry and damaged system files. So how to fix netwtw06.sys blue screen error? Keep reading to find detailed instructions.

Fix 1: Roll Back the Wireless Network Driver

If you meet the “netwtw06.sys failed” error after you updated your wireless network driver recently, then you can try to roll back the driver to solve the problem. Here is a quick guide:

Step 1: Press the Win + X keys at the same time to choose Device Manager.

Step 2: Double-click Network adapters to expand it, then right-click the driver that labeled with WiFi adapter to choose Properties.

Step 3: In the new window, go to the Driver tab and then click Roll Back Driver to install the previously known stable version of the driver.

Step 4: Reboot your computer to make the changes take effect, then check if the netwtw06.sys error appears again.

Fix 2: Run the DISM Tool

If the SFC tool doesn’t work or running the SFC tool cannot solve the problem, then you can try to run the DISM tool. DISM can also help you scan for corrupted system files and repair them automatically.

Fix 3: Run the CHKDSK Tool

Sometimes the culprit of the “netwtw06.sys failed” error could be corrupted hard drive, therefore, you can run the CHKDSK tool to find if there are bad sectors on the disk and then fix them.

Fix 4: Perform the System Restore

If there is a system restore point that you have created in advance, then you can perform the system restore to revert your computer to a previous normal state.

Fix 5: Run the SFC Tool

System files are very critical to make the Windows system run normal and you cannot remove them manually event through the use of permissions. If there are some corrupted system files on your computer, then several errors will appear and netwtw06.sys blue screen error is one of them. To fix the error, you need to run the SFC tool.

Fix 6: Update the Wireless Network Driver

The outdated driver can also trigger netwtw06.sys error, thus, updating the wireless network driver manually can help you to get rid of the error.

Fot the step-by-step guides for all the fixes, check out post: Efficient Methods to Fix Netwtw06.sys Failed in Windows 10.

Final Words

Blue Screen of Death is a common problem that you can encounter in Windows 10. You can meet the error when you try to launch an app or disconnect an external device from your computer. And this post will tell you how to fix netwtw06.sys failed Windows 10.