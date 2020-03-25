How to Fix Dllhost.exe Application Error

Dllhost.exe is a legitimate process that belongs to the Microsoft Windows operating system. This executable process is known as COM deputy which manages DLL based applications. In addition, it works to control processes in Internet Information Services (IIS), load .NET runtime and do other activities. In this post, I will walk you through on how to fix the application error.

When you try to open an application, you may receive an error message that states “dllhost.exe -Application Error” which can prevent you from launching the affected programs. If you have no idea what it is and you are panic, you are lucky to have found this post. It will show you detailed instructions about what dllhost.exe is and how to fix the dllhost.exe application error.

Dllhost.exe

Dllhost.exe is an important Windows operating system file running in the background, which is also known as COM Surrogate. If “dllhost.exe COM Surrogate” crashes, an error message will pop up saying “COM Surrogate has stopped working”.

It is responsible for showing thumbnails processing images, videos, and other files and is also responsible for helping File Explorer to function and so on. You can always see this process while opening Task Manager.

All the executable files are important to every software application and dllhost.exe is one of these executable files.

They contain the instructions that the computer needs to follow to carry out particular functions.

Each software application on your computer includes a corresponding executable file and it can be used to implement the instructions. If there are no executable files including dllhost.exe, any program on your computer won’t work.

Malware and viruses can take advantage of vulnerable of these executable files. Malware files can use the name of dllhost.exe to avoid detection and use it as a way to spread virus or malware infection via spam emails, infected websites or malware-laden ads.

Malware or virus infection is a common cause of dllhost.exe errors. If your computer gets infected, dllhost.exe may be targeted and replaced with corrupted copies, which could result in errors in the end.

Dllhost.exe Application Error

When you launch a computer or run some programs, you may see “dllhost.exe - Application Error”. That means something is wrong with your device.

Uninstalled Windows updates can trigger this error. Here are some other reasons: invalid registry entries, corrupted/deleted dllhost.exe files and malware infection.

What Should You Do Before Fixing the Dllhost.exe Application Error?

Although the solutions provided

How to Fix “Dllhost.exe - Application Error”?

Solution 1: Update Your Operating System

Solution 2: Perform an SFC Scan

Solution 3: Perform a DISM Scan

Solution 4: Scan Your Computer for Malware or Virus Infection

Solution 5: Update Your Display Adapter Driver

Solution 6: Tweak Your Performance Settings

Solution 7: Perform a System Restore

To learn the detailed steps of these fixes, or more method, check out the post.

are safe and effective, events can take an unexpected turn. With this in mind, make sure to back up your data ahead of time before you start to perform your troubleshooting steps.

It is very important because persistent errors always cause files and folders to go missing, especially when you encounter system issues. To back up your data, MiniTool ShadowMaker is your best assistant.

With it, you are able to back up file/folder/disk/partition easily. You are also allowed to restore your PC to the previous normal state with the system image created in advance if the problem happens on your computer. Its functionality is more than this.

Back up to Protect Data with MiniTool ShadowMaker

Step 1: Select the Backup Mode

1.Install MiniTool ShadowMaker and launch it.

2.Now, click Keep Trial to keep using the Trial Edition.

3.To choose your local computer to manage, click the Connect button in the Local section.

Step 2: Choose Your Backup Source

1.Click Backup in the navigation bar.

2.Click Source and then choose Folder and Files.

3.Now, select the files you want to back up.

4.Click OK.

Step 3: Choose a Destination Path

1.Click Destination on the Backup page.

2.Choose a suitable destination path and then click OK.

Step 4: Start the Backup Operation

1.Right now, you can choose to click Back up Now to create a backup image right now. Alternatively, click Back up Later to delay the backup time. Then go to Manage and click Back up Now at the time you want to perform backup operations.

2.Just click Yes in the Confirmation window. Then wait for the backup image to create.

After that, you should have backed up your data successfully.