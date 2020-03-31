Disable or Stop Auto CHKDSK During Windows Startup

There are some situations where your PC needs to run a check disk at startup or reboot. For instance, if you run the chkdsk command on a system drive that is being used to run the Windows OS, it will schedule a disk check to run at the next reboot. Windows might also force an automatic disk check when your computer shuts down unexpectedly.

How to Run CHKDSK on Startup Windows 10

If your computer can boot and you want to scan the Windows system C drive (where the OS is installed) or other system related drives, you need to run CHKDSK in Windows 10 before boot since CHKDSK can’t run if the drive is in use. Check how to run CHKDSK before booting into Windows below.

Solution 1. How to Run CHKDSK on Startup with Recovery Disk/USB

If your Windows 10 computer can’t boot, but if you know how to create a Windows 10 recovery USB drive or disk, you can then use the recovery USB or disk drive to boot your Windows 10 computer into Windows Recovery Environment (Windows RE). Then you can click Troubleshoot -> Advanced options, click Command Prompt in the blue Advanced options screen and use it to run chkdsk /f /r command.

Solution 2. How to Run CHKDSK on Startup from Command Prompt

Press Windows + R, type cmd , press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open elevated Command Prompt in Windows 10.

type , press to open elevated Command Prompt in Windows 10. In command Prompt, type this command: chkdsk C: /f /r /x , and press Enter . Replace “C” with the drive letter of the target drive. Please do not miss the spaces in this command.

, and press . Replace “C” with the drive letter of the target drive. Please do not miss the spaces in this command. If you are trying to scan the system C drive, CHKDSK will pop up a message saying that cannot lock current drive, the volume is in use by another process, and asking you if you want to schedule this volume to be checked the next time the system restarts. You can type Y and press Enter .

and press . Restart your computer and Windows will automatically run CHKDSK on reboot to scan and fix hard drive errors.

Solution 3. How to Run Windows 10 Disk Check on Startup from Advanced Options Screen

If you know how to access advanced startup options in Windows 10, you can select Command Prompt in Advanced options screen to boot your computer into Command Prompt window. And then you can run CHKDSK command in Command Prompt window to check and fix computer hard drive errors before booting into Windows.

4. How to Run CHKDSK on Startup with Installation Media

If you don’t have a Windows 10 installation media at hand, you can check how to create an installation media with Windows 10 media creation tool. After you get the installation USB or disc, you can use it to boot your computer into WinRE and get into Advanced options screen to choose Command Prompt option. Then you can run CHKDSK command in Command Prompt to scan and fix disk errors.

How to Stop CHKDSK on Startup Windows 10

