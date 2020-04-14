The Best Audio Merger Tools for MP3 Files in 2020

Many people may wish to merge audio files for personal use, especially to remove unwanted portions of the original audio file and then merge with other audio.

About Audio Merger

An audio merger can combine multiple audio files into one audio file, such as MP3, OGG, M4A, WMA, AMR, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, WAV, etc. Besides, some audio mergers even allow you to order these files and merge them according to your needs.

So, when will this tool be used?

Play your songs one after the other without any pauses and intervals, which means you may need to merge two or more songs.

Create your own audio file with multiple favorite songs, which can be used for ringtones or background music of videos.

Top Audio Mergers 2020

How to merge audio files? You only need an easy-to-use audio merger and a few clicks.

The following will introduce 6 best audio mergers that are capable of merging audio files or songs. As one of the best audio mergers, MiniTool Movie Maker is popular for its straight-forward operation, user-friendly interface, high-efficiency and functional features.

#MiniTool Movie Maker (Desktop)

MiniTool Movie Maker is a free audio merger without ads, which supports you to merge various audio formats, such as MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4R, M4A, AAC, etc. It is not only an audio merger, but also a free audio editor, audio trimmer, audio splitter and audio cutter. With it, your audio files would be more manageable.

#Audacity (Desktop)

As a free audio merger, Audacity can help you manage audio files in different formats, such as WAV, AIFF, MP2, MP3, FLAC and OGG. It lets you easily merge multiple audio files together to make a long recording or song. In addition, it can handle your multi-track audio and work with Windows, Mac OS X, GNU/Linux and other operating systems perfectly.

#Wavepad (Desktop)

WavePad is another audio merger that can handle a large number of audio files. It helps you delete, insert, automatically trim and compress imported audio. It has wide compatibility and supports almost all common formats such as MP3, WAV, VOX, GSM, WMA, AU, AIF, FLAC, ACC, M4A, OGG, AMR, etc. WavePad can also be used directly with the MixPad Multi-track Audio Mixer.

#Free Online Editor (Online)

Free Online Editor is different from the above three tools. It is designed to merge MP3 files into a new one. It makes ringtones and music creation easier. Simply visit your browser to access the online site without spending time installing software on your PC. In addition, this free online audio merger has no limit on the number of audio files uploaded.

#Audio Joiner (Online)

Audio Joiner is a free MP3 merger, perfect for beginners. This audio merger online is not just confined to MP3. It supports more than 300 audio formats with crossfade features. More importantly, you don't have to worry about privacy issues, as all uploaded data will be automatically deleted a few hours after you complete the operation.

#Clideo (Online)

It’s a free and secure audio merger that allows you to merge audio files online without downloading any heavy plugins or apps in your system. Besides, Clideo gives you a possibility to add multiple files at once, so you do not need to select them one by one.

Merge Audio Files

Any one of the mentioned tools can meet your basic requirement for audio merging, but if you want the software to help you edit the audio files before merging, then MiniTool Movie Maker might be your best choice. Follow the instruction below to merge audio files quickly and easily.

Step 1. Free download the software and install it on your PC.

Step 2. Launch it and then close the movie templates window or tap on Full-Feature Mode to enter its main interface.

Step 3. Select Import Media Files to import the audio files and other media files to this freeware.

Step 4. Click + to add one audio file to the timeline or drag and drop it to the timeline.

Step 5. Then you click on the audio file to make some editing, such as splitting and trimming.

Step 6. Now, you can add the second audio file onto the timeline. Of course, you can add it before or behind the former one as you like - dragging and dropping the audio clip to the specified position of the timeline.

Step 7. After putting all audio files on the timeline, you can right click the audio files and select Edit to make some advanced settings as you like. For instance, you can fade in and fade out the audio file.

Step 8. Click the Export button at the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 9. Then the export window pops up, please select MP3 as the output format. Meanwhile, you can type a name for the audio file, specify the store location, and select a suitable resolution. Then click the Export button again.

Final Words

No PC would be able to generate interesting sounds without functional software that lets you manipulate the sound of songs or create music from scratch. A feature of computer creativity is that it does not require extensive theoretical knowledge. The proposed programs are tools for anyone who wants to create music.