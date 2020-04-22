How to Fix Error Code 22: This Device Is Disabled

Code 22 error is one of many Device Manager error codes. It is generated when a hardware device is turned off in Device Manager. When you are bothered by this issue, you can’t use the hardware as normal. And this post will help you solve this issue.

Error Code 22

You only discover issues when you want to use your computer. But, at first, you just see that the device is not working normally. But, you don’t know why the hardware can’t work.

In a situation like this, you can go to the Device Manager to check the status of the device and then you can see what happens to the device. If there is something wrong with the hardware, you will see an error message with an error code.

This Device Is Disabled. (Code 22)

The Device Manager error code 22 means that the device was manually disabled by you or others. But, if Windows forces to disable that device because of a lack of system resources, this error can also happen.

The error code 22 in Device Manager is displayed as follows:

I will show you how to solve this error code 22 in different methods.

You can try the following solutions one by one until you find the most suitable one.

Solution #1: Manually Enable the Device

In case that you have disabled the device by accident and caused error code 22, you can access Device Manager to have a check. If yes, you need to manually enable it.

However, if you find the device is enabled but the error code 22 still persists, you need to use another method to fix the issue. The next one might be helpful.

Solution #2: Undo the Changes to the Device’s Driver

Now, think carefully whether you have made a change to the driver for the device before the error code 22 appears. If yes, the change should be the cause of the error. Then, you need to undo the change to fix the problem.

Solution #3: Reinstall or Update the Device’s Driver

If the third solution doesn’t work, you can also reinstall or update the driver for the device to have a try.

Reinstall the Driver for the Device

If the device’s driver is damaged or corrupted, the error code 22 can also appear. In a situation like this, you can reinstall the driver to fix the issue.

Solution #4: Reboot Your Computer

This device is disabled. (Code 22) can also be caused by some temporary issues related to the target hardware. It is easy to fix the temporary issue: you can just restart your computer to have a try because rebooting a computer always fixes problems.

A computer rebooting will not take you much time and it is also proved to be an effective solution. Please remember that you’d better restart your computer in a proper way to avoid triggering a new issue.

Solution #5: Replace the Faulty Hardware

If all the above solutions don’t work for you, the hardware should be damaged. You can purchase a new one to replace it. But, the detailed operations for different computer hardware are various.

For example, if you encounter the graphics device driver error code 22, there is no need to worry about the data loss issue.

However, if the device is a data storage drive, there should be some important files in it. So, you’d better rescue the files in it with professional data recovery software. MiniTool Power Data Recovery should be your best choice.

This software offers a secure data recovery service because it recovers your data without influencing the data storage medium as well as the files in it. And the most important point is that the scan results contain both existing and deleted files in the drive.

Suppose that the SD card is damaged and you want to rescue data from it:

Install the software on the computer. Connect the SD card to the computer via a card reader. Open the software and you will enter theThis PCinterface directly. The target SD card will be displayed on the software interface. You need to select the card and press theScanbutton to start the scanning process.

You need to wait patiently until the entire scanning process ends. Then, you will see the scan results that are listed by path.

You can unfold each path and then find the files you want to restore. At the same time, the Find and Typefeatures of this software can also help you find your needed files easily and quickly.

If you can find your needed files from the scan result using this free file recovery tool, you can use a full edition of this software to recover them without limits. This software has various editions for different usages. You can select one according to your actual situation.

More Methods

If you are sure there is nothing wrong with the computer hardware and all of the above solutions don’t work for you, you can try more methods as listed below.

Reset CMOS/BIOS

Update BIOS

Try Another Expansion Slot

Replace the Faulty Hardware

Bottom Line

When you are facing this device is disabled. (Code 22), you should not worry about it. The solutions mentioned in this article are available for you to solve the issue.