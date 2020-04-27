How to Convert WebM to Any Format & Vice Versa Online and Free

Regardless of which option you have chosen — to convert GIF to WebM or vice versa — all you need to do now can be finished online and for free. This post summarizes the best WebM converters for your reference, including MiniTool software designed for Windows users.

About Webm

Webm is an open standard for compressed video. It is based on two open codecs used to compress video and audio components. The WebM file video content is compressed VP8, a free open technology from Google, whose compression standards are competing with MPEG4.

Best WebM Converters #1. MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker, developed by MiniTool, should be your No. 1 choice.

As its name suggests, MiniTool MovieMaker is a professional and free video maker, which contains no bundle, virus, ad, and watermark. It is extremely easy-to-use for beginners as a result of its intuitive and user-friendly interface.

What makes it stand out from so many WebM converters is that it can help you convert WebM to almost all popular formats and vice versa at super-fast speed and without losing original file quality, such as WebM to GIF, WebM to MP3, WebM to MP4,.

In addition to converting WebM files, it also offers lots of advanced editing functions for video/audio/image files.

#2. Any Video Converter

Any video converter is a great free WebM video converter with no limits. It allows you to easily convert WebM files to any format for free. Besides, it supports more than 60 input formats (including 4K), so converting other file formats to WebM is a piece of cake.

The software provides a batch processing option to convert multiple files at the same time. Moreover, it allows you to download videos from online video-hosting sites such as YouTube, MetaCafe, Niconico,.

#3. VideoProc

VideoProc is an easy-to-use video editor that can edit, convert, resize and adjust DVDs, video files, and audio files easily at a fully accelerated speed. It is also one of the best WebM converters for Windows and Mac.

With the built-in GPU acceleration function, it can provide smooth video editing functions for WebM files. You can crop, rotate, and cut files to delete unwanted parts of the video and apply effects to the uploaded file.

#4. Prism Video Converter

Prism Video Converter is one of the most stable and comprehensive multi-format video converters. It works with all common video formats and would be a great choice if you want to edit the video clip that you’re going to convert.

Extra capabilities include rotation, trimming, splitting, add filters, adjust brightness and contrast, add text and watermarks, as well as change resolution and frame rate of the output file and other important features that you might need.

#5. ConverterLite

ConverterLite is a free and simple audio and video converter, which supports dozens of kinds of video and audio file conversions. Therefore, it is on the list of the 10 best WebM converters. This freeware allows you to convert WebM to many commonly used file formats and vice versa.

Its simple and intuitive interface allows you to drag-n-drop any number of files directly into the main interface to start the batch conversion task. Additionally, it can be used to burn media to CD or DVD, like MKV to DVD.

#6. Online-Convert

How to perform different WebM conversions without installing any software? The answer is to utilize an online WebM converter. Online-Convert is an online WebM converter, which supports various conversions related to the WebM format, including WebM to GIF, WebM to MP3,.

The conversion process is pretty simple. You can import the file from your PC, Dropbox, Google Drive, or via its URL. There is also an option to trim unwanted parts of the file. After conversion, you can directly download the converted file.

#7. OnlineConverterFree

OnlineConverterFree is a 100% free online WebM converter with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to quickly find the file type you want to convert and then complete the file conversion.

The converter supports free conversion of any documents, images, audio, and video formats. You can even convert multiple files at the same time. However, the maximum size of the file that you can upload to this platform is limited to 500MB.

Apart from the tools mentioned above, there are more tools that you can use to convert.

Convert WebM to Any Format and Vice Versa

All of the above are discussing excellent WebM converters. Now, let’s take a look at how to convert WebM to other file formats and vice versa.

1. Convert WebM to Any Format

How to convert WebM to ant format? Here takes MiniTool MovieMaker as an example, since it supports you to convert WebM to almost all popular file formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, F4V, MKV, TS, 3GP, MPEG2, GIF, MP3,. Follow the steps below.

Step 1. Launch MiniTool MovieMaker and add a WebM file.

Free download, install and launch this free WebM converter on your Windows computer. Click the X icon to shut down the movie templates window and enter its main interface. Click Import Media Files to import your WebM file and then click + to add it to the timeline.

Step 2. Edit the WebM video before the conversion.

Select the WebM clip on the time and click the Scissors icon, which will open the Split/Trim window. Then you can split and trim the clip. Or you can double-click on the WebM clip to open the editing window where you can rotate video, correct color, and apply 3D LUT.

Step 3. Convert the WebM video to other formats.

Click the Export button on the upper right and the export window will pop up. Select any format from the Format drop-down menu, give a name, specify the destination folder, and select a suitable resolution for this new file. Then tap on the Export button again to start the conversion.

After conversion, you can click the Find Target option to quickly locate and check it.

2. Convert Any Format to WebM

MiniTool MovieMaker can also meet your needs to convert any other file formats (RMVB, 3GP, MOV, AVI, FLV, MKV, MP4, MPG, VOB, WMV, MP3, WAV, M4R, FLAC, M4R, AAC, AMR, APE, GIF, BMP, ICO, JPEG, JPG, PNG,.) to WebM. The specific steps are as follows.

Run MiniTool MovieMaker on your PC and get its main interface. Tap on Import Media Files to import the file you want to convert to WebM and add it to the timeline. If needed, you can edit it, such as splitting, trimming, rotation, and color correction,. Click Export on the toolbar, choose WebM as the output format and then make some advanced settings for this new file. Hit Export again to save it on your device.

After checking the list of the top 10 best WebM converters, which one do you prefer? If you have any other powerful WebM converters want to recommend, please let me know.