How to Convert FLV to MP3 with Ease

You can change your voice by distorting its key and adding special effects through various programs. They all have their pros and cons. Voice copying programs have already appeared, with which the user can speak the voice of his friend or any particular person. The program analyzes the input data of the recorded voice and automatically adjusts any voice based on the received data. The accuracy of voice copying by the program exceeds all expectations of its users. Progress does not stand still in the case of gloss distortions, we have several leading programs, including on Android.

About Voice Changer

Voice changer, also known as voice enhancer, considers as a device that can change the tone or pitch of or add distortion to the user’s voice or a combination and vary greatly in price and sophistication.

It can be seen in movies and anime series. You may know Detective Conan. Conan, the main protagonist of this show uses a voice changer to imitate all kinds of voices that he hears.

In addition to imitating voices, voice changer software also allows you to do the following things.

Fade in and fade out the audio. Here recommend using MiniTool software – MiniTool Movie Maker. Adjust the volume of the audio. Convert your voice from female to male. Add vocal effects like a robot, alien, echo and so on. Speed up the audio file.

Why We Need a Voice Changer

There are various reasons for choosing a voice changer.

You may want to play a prank on your friends and you need to disguise your voice in order to hide your identity. You’d like to share your life, skills and ideas with others, and start a YouTube channel to upload videos, but you don’t want to use your true voice in the video. Sometimes, a voice changer is used for protecting a witness who is interviewed. You want to protect your privacy by masking your voice over phone calls.

The Best Voice Changers in 2019

As mentioned above, a voice changercan change the pitch of the user’s voice, use a male or female voice, apply vocal effects and protect the user’s identity. This post picks out the best voice changers for you. You can choose the one you like if needed.

Voice Changers for YouTube

The following voice changer software can help you change voice in YouTube video.

MiniTool Movie Maker

MiniTool Movie Maker is a free video editing software. With it, you can add music to video and edit it without watermark. Besides, the video editor offers you a variety of stunning effects, transitions and animations.

It’s also a discord voice changer that allows you to add fade-in and fade-out effects to smooth audio transitions.

Find your video is watermarked when using another video editor. To remove the watermark, this post may help you: How to Remove Watermark from Video and Photo.

Features

It has a simple and intuitive interface. It supports importing 3 types of media files: video, audio and photo. It provides numerous transitions and filters. It can convert video to MP4, AVI, MOV, F4V, MKV and more. (To know how to convert video files, refer to How to Convert FLV to MP4 Quickly – Two Effective Methods) It allows you to add title, text and credits to video. It supports video and audio editing.

Clownfish Voice Changer

Clownfish Voice Changer is a tool for changing your voice. It’s installed on the system level so every program that uses microphone or other audio capture devices will be affected. It is a real-time voice changer that applies to Steam, Skype, Hangouts, ooVoo, Viber, Ekiga, Jitsi, Ventrilo, TeamSpeak, Mumble, Discord, etc.

Features

It supports over 10 voice effects: Alien, Clone, Fast Mutation, Male pitch, Female pitch, baby pitch, Robot pitch, Custom pitch, etc. It contains a music player. You can manage and control your background microphone’s music. Also, you can add music sources from the Internet like YouTube and Vimeo by installing YouTube Source. You might be interested in How to Download Music from YouTube for Free. It can help you convert text into speech. You can select a voice you like from the drop-down menu. You can play various sounds like Applause, Duck and Gunshot by pressing the hotkey Ctrl + F12.

Voxal Voice Changer

Voxal Voice Changer is a powerful and real-time voice changer. You are capable of modifying, changing and disguising your voice in application or game that uses a microphone to add another dimension of creativity. Additionally, its vocal effect library includes robot, boy, girl, echo, alien and many more.

Voice Changers for PC

Would you like to prank your friends with a scary voice? Here are two free voice changers. You can change your voice in real-time on computer.

Voicemod

This is a free voice changer for PC that works with Vivox, Paltalk, Wire, Mumble, Tox, Viber, Ekiga, Jitsi or Hangouts. Voicemod, a simple online voice changer/transformer, can convert your voice into a robot, female or girl.

Besides, it’s a great voice modifier for games such as Players Unknown Battleground, League of Legends, Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends. To save the match on YouTube or Twitch, you may need a screen recorder.

Voice Changer.io

If you don’t want to install a third-party voice changer software, here recommend Voice Changer.io.

Voice Changer.io is an online voice changer. It offers over 50 voice effects for you to change your voice, including Alien, Robot, Chipmunk and so on. Unlike Voicemod, you can’t use it for online chats and games in real time. But it allows you to modify the existing audio files or record an audio clip with one of the voice effects.

Voice Changers for Phone

There are lots of voice-changing apps on the market. To avoid installing malware, here offers you the best voice changer apps both for Android and iOS.

Snapchat

Snapchat is a multimedia messaging app, famous for its filters. With it, you not only can launch a video chat with up to 16 friends at once and use voice filters to create funny videos, but also can express yourself with Filters, Lenses, Bitmojis, and all kinds of fun effects.

Features

You can chat with friends with live messaging and use filters and lenses when video chatting with friends. It allows you to edit your photo and video by adding a caption. It offers you free cloud storage for saving Snaps. You can download old moments to your Camera Roll. It’s available for Android and iOS. It’s free to download and use.

How to Change Your Voice

Here are two ways to change your voice.

Fade in and Fade out the Audio

Step 1. Download and install MiniTool Movie Maker.

Step 2. Launch this tool to access its main interface by clicking Full-Feature Mode.

Step 3. Tap on Import Media Files to import the video and the recorded audio.

Step 4. Drag the video and the audio on the timeline one by one.

Step 5. Right-click on the audio and choose the Edit option from the pop-up list.

Step 6. On this page, drag the blue dot of Fade in and Fade out to the right in the right panel. You can also adjust the volume by moving the blue dot of Volume to the left.

Step 7. When you’re done, click the OK button to apply changes.

Step 8. In the end, choose Export in the toolbar. Then it pops up a window where you can change the video name, save path, format and resolution. After that, click on Export to save the video.

Add a Vocal Effect to Your Video for Free

Take Voice Changer.io for example.

Step 1. Before adding a vocal effect to your video, you need to convert MP4 to MP3 first.

Step 2. Click on upload audio to choose the desired audio from your computer.

Step 3. Choose a vocal effect on this page and click its icon.

Final Words

Voice changer is more than a tool that creates a prank call. It’s also an essential part of video production. Choose a voice changer and prank your friends.