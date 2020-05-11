Laptops vs. desktops: Which One to Choose

For an uninformed user, finding himself in the jungle of rich producers' offers can be a big challenge and you have to spend a lot of time on it. Therefore, in the article we discuss the issues that should be noted when buying a new laptop and we show the differences between laptops and desktops that meets the expectations.

Trying to buy a new laptop/desktop, one of the first questions we should answer is its type. Nevertheless the what we are going to use the computer for. Depending on whether you need a notebook for office work, for watching movies, for games or if we mainly care about its mobility, the choice will be different.

Laptop VS Desktop: Pros and Cons Advantages of Laptops

Portability

Laptops have compact sizes and they are portable. Thus, you can easily take a laptop from place to place or you can carry it in a backpack or laptop carrying case. Laptops are great for on-the-go use due to its portability.

If you often need to take your computer out of the house, a laptop is a good choice.

2.Connectivity

While you are on the go, laptops allow you to connect for accessing the Internet for work or entertainment.

Ease of Assembly

Laptops are easy-to-use. If you have a new laptop, just take it out of the box and press the power button. Then, you can use it. A laptop runs on battery and it does not always need to be plugged in, which increases its portability.

Power Usage

The power usage that a laptop uses is less than a desktop. This is because a laptop has smaller components, meaning less electricity is needed to make them work.

A laptop has a battery. If there are power fluctuations and outages, your unsaved work won’t be lost. When the power goes out or fluctuates, the battery will come into effect immediately.

But if you decide to be on the road for a long time, a durable and long-lasting laptop power bank is what you need so that you can recharge your laptop anywhere.

Screen Size

Portability is a big feature of a laptop, so a smaller screen size is necessary. Usually, the screen size ranges from 10’’ to 17’’. But you can still connect your laptop to an external monitor or projector with any size.

Disadvantages of Laptops

Keyboard

Some persons may find it is more difficult to use a laptop than a desktop since it has a smaller keyboard and mouse (trackpad). Of course, you can buy a separate mouse or keyboard for your laptop but this is not good for portability.

Cost

If you want to get a powerful laptop, for example, better graphics, more storage space, higher speed, etc., you may spend more money than a desktop. Depending on the brand, the price can range up to $1500 or more.

Gaming

Limited physical space of a laptop may limit the graphics capabilities. To gain better experience in games, high-end laptops are your choices since they offer better graphics for gaming and CAD-based applications.

However, laptops can’t be properly cooled since the small chassis prevents cool air from going, leading to www.minitool.com/data-re…g-003.html. Besides, power is limited, not allowing video cards that need high wattage to run.

Upgrade

Other than the RAM and the hard drive, laptops don’t have many components that can be upgraded since other parts are built-in and not removable. If you need to upgrade other components, buying a new laptop is necessary.

Damage and Repair

Laptops are prone to be damaged or dropped since they are not fastened to a particular location. Besides, if a laptop goes wrong and you need to repair it, it is much costly. This is because it is hard to find a replacement part. Usually, you need to call the computer manufacturer or order from another online site.

Theft

A laptop can be moved around from one location to another, thus, it is more at risk of being stolen than a desktop. Trains, coffee shops, car seats, and even your sheer forgetfulness are threatening the physical security of your device.

Pros of Desktops

1. Price

2. Processor

3. Screen Size

4. Great for Gamers

5. Upgrade

6. Repair

7. Security

Cons of Desktops

1. Stationary

2. Space

3. Power

If you want to know more differences bewtween desktops and laptops, kindly check out post.

Desktop VS Laptop: Which One to Use Laptop VS Desktop Performance

When it comes to work and performance, desktops have the advantage and laptops can’t beat them. This is because desktops can operate at full power and can be sufficiently cooled, which offers an advantage for tasks that require a lot of power like rendering, CAD, 3D modeling, video editing, database, etc.

Most laptops can’t handle the most intensive tasks. That’s why many persons recommend desktops for such tasks. But if you want to sacrifice some performance for portability, you can get a laptop.

Desktop VS Laptop Gaming

When it comes to gaming, desktops are also the winners. They have better cooling systems and hardware, as well as their upgradeability.

A desktop’s hardware components are full wattage while a laptop cannot use the components at its full power and manufacturers always limit the power consumption of laptop components.

This is because the more watts or electricity consumed, the more power and heat generated. Laptops don’t have a good cooling system to use full wattage components. But desktops have better cooling systems than laptops.

A cooled desktop can work at maximum performance, not having any negative influence on performance. But if you run an intensive game on a laptop without proper measures, adverse effects will appear, for example, laptop overheating and shortened lifespan.

Desktop VS Laptop Cost, Upgradeability and Repair

Desktops are easy to upgrade and repair and you can customize or change GPU, CPU, fan, motherboard, etc. Besides, the price-to-performance ratio of a desktop is great.

But for laptops, they are not easy to upgrade and the only upgradeable parts are storage and RAM. And the repair is troublesome. The worst case is that you have to buy a new laptop.

Which Is Better, Laptop or Desktop?

This depends on which one satisfies your needs. If you prefer portability, a laptop is your choice. If you prefer max performance over portability, use a desktop.

Both of them have pros and cons. Of course, you can have the two – a desktop for intense tasks at home and a laptop for everyday tasks.

Use MiniTool ShadowMaker

If you want to keep the same system, settings, and apps on your new computer, you can clone the original disk to the hard drive of the new device. Then, boot the new PC from the cloned disk. If it fails to boot due to dissimilar hardware, you can easily fix.

To do this work, the professional PC backup software - MiniTool ShadowMaker can easily help you. This post - How to Transfer Operating System from One Computer to Another introduces many details and you can read it to get what you want.

Besides, if you buy a new laptop, we suggest backing up your data and encrypt it since it is at risk of being stolen. Of course, you should also create a backup for your desktop, not only for a laptop. This is because data loss and system breakdown always happen unexpectedly. Refer to this article - How to Back up Computer to External Hard Drive in Windows 10/8/7.