MEMZ Trojan: What is It and How It Affects Windows PC?

There is probably a generic Trojan infection on your system if your anti-virus application detects something called Memz Trojan Virus. Seriously trojan contamination, as it is quite dangerous. If not removed, Trojans can take information, open Backdoor for other viruses to enter, and lead to severe ransomware infection.

If Memz Trojan Virus is found by an anti-malware program, you should deal with it as soon as possible, and even Generic Trojan horses are harmful. Users are unlikely to see the Trojan if no antivirus program is installed because the pollution runs in the background. If you don't notice it in time, it can steal information, delete or take files to share.

What Is MEMZ Trojan Virus

MEMZ is a custom-made Trojan virus that was originally created by Leurak for YouTube Danooct1 as part of a parody. The creator said this virus was only intended for fun with limited listeners. He privately sent it out to other persons; however, some persons didn’t follow the request of Leurak but leaked it out online.

As a result, the source code was available to the public through some free developer sites like Github. Malicious hackers got a hold of the script and tried to distribute many more variants on the Internet by attaching it to a variety of spam and freeware downloads.

Now, you can find several versions of the virus on Github including Clean and others Destructive.

What Does the MEMZ Virus Do

MEMZ Trojan virus uses highly complex and unique payloads, and activates them one by one. The first few payloads are not damaging but the final payload is the most harmful since the malware runs a few programs to make changes to the system and make sure the persistence. Your PC may become completely unusable.

The primary purpose of MEMZ virus is to corrupt the boot sector of the Windows operating system. It overwrites the first 64 KB of the hard disk, which means the Master Boot Record is impacted and some advanced troubleshooting tips are necessary.

How Do You Know If You Have MEMZ Trojan

Once your computer is infected with MEMZ Trojan, some versions of the virus display a message to let you know the file is on the PC before it spreads. But in most cases, you cannot realize there is a virus file until you see a Notepad warning saying your computer won’t boot up again.

Then, you can notice some symptoms, as shown below:

Your web browser opens without warning and displays search results for disturbing things Mouse cursor moves on its own and error messages appear Applications open and close out of nowhere Odd errors occur and system crashes

MEMZ virus manages to spread more malware on the infected computer. And it causes display colors inverting every second, takes snapshots of the screen, and displays them in a tunnel effect at growing speeds.

Once your machine is infected by the virus, many pop-ups appear on the screen along with Internet memes and random pictures. Even your display is taken over with all that content.

If your computer cannot run the Windows operating system, you can see a message that is delivered by MEMZ virus: “Your computer has been trashed by the MEMZ Trojan. Now enjoy the Nyan Cat…” Even you see the famous animation and sounds start play, and you will be unable to use the system.

How to Remove MEMZ Trojan Virus

To sum up, MEMZ virus is very popular because of the spread of the Internet and its destructive activity. It is a dangerous malware and can damage your machine. Once it runs on your computer, it rewrites the operating system without the possibility to reverse the change.

Thus, you should react as soon as possible to stop the Trojan virus before it is too late. Briefly, there are 5 methods that you can use to get rid of MEMZ virus from your computer.

Stop MEMZ Processes Use an Antivirus Scanner Perform a System Restore Use ISO File to Reinstall Windows Fix Master Boot Record

Fix any Master Boot Record issues that the MEMZ virus causes. It is not a difficult task as long as you use a professional partition manager. Here, we recommend using MiniTool Partition Wizard that has a feature called Rebuild MBR.

To do this work, you need to get its Pro Edition from the following button and create a bootable USB flash drive or CD/DVD disc. Then, boot your PC from it and use its Bootable Edition to fix MBR.

Step 1: In the MiniTool PE Loader interface, click Partition Wizard to run this partition manager.

Step 2: Right-click the system disk with MEMZ virus and choose Rebuild MBR.

Step 3: Click Apply to execute the operation.

Avoid Getting MEMZ Trojan Again

After removing the virus, it is better to take some measures to keep your PC safe to avoid getting MEMZ again. Now, let’s see them one by one.

1. Keep Antivirus Software Updated 2. Don’t Open Suspect Attachments and Links 3. Beware of Pop-up Windows 4. Think Twice Before Installing New Software 5. Back up Your Computer Regularly

Prevention is key. If the worst happens and your PC is initially infected with MEMZ virus, make sure you have the backup of your files. Don’t restore it unless you entirely ensure the backup is not infected.

How can you back up your computer regularly? To do this work, you can use the professional PC backup software, MiniTool ShadowMaker. It is designed to back up your files, folders, disks, partitions, and Windows operating systems. Besides, you can clone a disk to another for disk upgrade or sync files for backup.

To learn about how to back up with MiniTool ShadowMaker, check out post.