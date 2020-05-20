Holders of computers PCs can now browse the Metro Exodus - hardware requirements . The developers gave four configurations, from the minimum to the extreme, which will allow firing the game in 4K / 60fps quality. We don't need a very powerful computer just to start the game. All you need is an Intel Core i5-4440 processor and a GeForce GTX 670/1050 card. Of course, then we will play with low graphics settings at 1080p resolution and 30 frames of animation per second. To run Metro Exodus - the hardware requirements in the minimal configuration are really affordable.

Can Your Computer Run Metro Exodus?

Metro Exodus hit the market on February 22, 2019 and, apart from the PC version, it is also available on PS4 and XONE consoles. The computer edition is to offer the highest possible graphics quality, including ray tracing technology for calculating global lighting, available to users of graphics cards from the GeForce RTX 20 family.

Since the release of Metro Exodus, it has been very popular among game enthusiasts. Maybe you are one of them and you may ask – can I run Metro Exodus? If your PC satisfies the Metro Exodus PC requirements, you can run this game.

Now, let’s see the minimum & recommended Metro Exodus system requirements.

Metro Exodus System Requirements Minimum System Requirements for Metro Exodus

To make sure that your PC can run Metro Exodus successfully, your PC must satisfy the minimum system requirements for Metro Exodus.

CPU: Intel Core i5-4440 or equivalent

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 8 GB

Windows System: 64-bit Windows 7/8/10

Video Card: GeForce GTX 670/GeForce GTX 1050/AMD Radeon HD 7870

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Free Disk Space: 59 GB

Dedicated Video Ram: 2048 MB

Recommended System Requirements for Metro Exodus

If you want to have a better gaming experience, you may need to satisfy the recommended system requirements.

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or equivalent

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 8 GB

Windows System: 64-bit Windows 10

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1070/GeForce RTX 2060/AMD RX VEGA 56

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Free Disk Space: 59 GB

Dedicated Video Ram: 8192 MB

How to Check the Basic Specifications of Your PC

After learning the minimum & recommended Metro Exodus requirements, you need to know how to check the basic specifications of your PC.

Now, I will show you how to check it.

Step 1: Press the Windows key and R key at the same time to open the Run dialog box.

Step 2: Type dxdiag in the box and click OK to continue.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, you can check the operating system, Processor, Memory, and DirectX version.

Step 4: Navigate to the Display tab, you can get some information about your graphics card.

After that, you can know whether your computer can satisfy the minimum Metro Exodus PC requirements. To learn more methods to check your PC’s specification, this post - How to Check PC Full Specs Windows 10 in 5 Ways is what you need.

In addition to checking the specifications of your computer, you had better run the Metro Exodus system requirements test because it can analyze whether your computer can run the game successfully. There are many free tools for you to do the test.

You can choose one online to test the system requirements.

What to Do If Computer Specs Can’t Satisfy Metro Exodus System Requirements

Just now, you have known the minimum & recommended system requirements for Metro Exodus and you have known if your PC can run the game. If your computer can’t satisfy Metro Exodus system requirements, what should you do?

Maybe you choose to buy a new computer but it will spend a lot of money, thus, it’s not recommended. It’s recommended you to upgrade your computer’s hardware to satisfy the Metro Exodus recommended specs.

Back up Files Before Updating 32-Bit to 64-Bit

Backing up files and data regularly can recover them when you lose your data because of the update. Speaking of backup, MiniTool ShadowMaker is worth recommending.

It is an all-around and free backup software designed for Windows 10/8/7, providing you with a data protection & disaster recovery solution.

Let’s see how to use MiniTool ShadowMaker to back up your files.

Step 1: Launch MiniTool ShadowMaker. Continue to use the Trial edition by pressing Keep Trial.

Choose This computer to continue by clicking the Connect

Step 2: Under the Backup page, click Source to choose the backup type - Folders and Files. Select the files you need to back up and click OK.

Step 3: Choose one partition to store your files based on your needs and click OK.

Step 4: Click Back up Now to start the process immediately or choose Back up Later to delay the backup task.

Reinstall the Operating System

After backing up files, you can begin to reinstall the operating system. Here is how to reinstall the operating system.

Step 1: Download Windows Media Creation Tool to create a bootable USB drive.

Step 2: Connect the bootable USB drive to the computer and change the BIOS order, and then boot the computer from it.

Step 3: Then select language, time, and keyboard input. Next, click Install Now.

Step 4: After that, you can follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup configurations and it will begin to install. The installation process will restart and your PC will reboot.

When it is finished, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account.

Memory Is Less Than 8 GB

From the above part, you can know that the minimum RAM requirement for running Metro Exodus is 8GB. If the RAM on your computer is less than 8GB, the Metro Exodus cannot be run.

Thus, you need to add more RAM on your computer. Now, here is the instruction.

Check how much RAM your computer has installed. Check how much RAM the computer and operating system can support. Check what RAM format the motherboard or computer can support. Determine the clock speed. Purchase a compatible RAM. Install RAM on your PC.

Processor Can’t Satisfy Metro Exodus PC specs

If your processor can’t meet the Metro Exodus PC requirements, Metro Exodus fails to run on your computer. Thus, you need to upgrade the processor.

Follow the guide below:

Choose a processor

Understand how processors and motherboards work.

Know your computer's limitations and find your computer's motherboard model.

Determine the type of processor socket used by your motherboard.

Find processors that match your motherboard.

Find a new motherboard to match your processor if necessary.

Purchase a processor.

Install the processor

Turn off, unplug your computer, and place your computer on its side.

Remove the side panel and locate the motherboard.

Remove the current heat sink.

Check your current processor's fit and remove the current processor.

Install your new motherboard if necessary.

Plug in your new processor and reinstall the heat sink.

Plug back in any unplugged components. Then, reassemble and run your computer.

Storage Is Less Than 59GB

The free space of the partition installed on Metro Exodus must be larger than 59GB. If the storage is less than 59GB, you may fail to install and run Metro Exodus on your computer.

If the free space of the partition is less than 59GB, you can choose to extend it. To extend partition, this post - Two Ways to Extend Partition Windows 10 without Losing Data can help you do that.

To learn more frequently asked questions about Metro Exodus system requirements, check out post.