Methods to Fix Grub Loading Error

GRUB stands for Grand Unified Bootloader, which is called by the system BIOS to load the kernels and display the boot menu for users to choose from. It's similar to NTLDR or Bootmgr for Windows, but supports both Windows and Linux kernels, and comes with more features. However, if you have not properly configured Grub, you will encounter GRUB errors like the ones described in the post.

About GRUB Loading Error?

GRUB, which is also known as GNU GRUB, stands for GNU GRand Unified Bootloader. It is a boot loader package from the GNU Project. It provides you a choice to boot one of multiple operating systems installed on a computer or choose a specific kernel configuration available on a particular operating system’s partitions.

It is similar to NTLDR or BOOTMGR on Windows. But, it supports both Windows and Linux kernels and has more features. You need to configure GRUB properly when using your computer.

If not, you might encounter different kinds of GRUB errors like Grub Loading Error 15, 17, 21, 22….

Common Grub Loading Errors

Usually, there are no error codes in Grub Stage 1. You might just receive the error message saying Hard Disk Error, Floppy Error, Read Error, or Geom Error. The GRUB loading error code always appears in Grub Stage 1.5 or Stage 2.0.

The following image is about the GRUB Loading Error 17. You can see that it is an error that occurs in GRUB Loading stage1.5.

There are 4 common GRUB Loading Errors:

Grub Loading Error 15: File not found. This GRUB Loading Error always appears when a specified file name cannot be found by the system. Grub Loading Error 17: Cannot mount selected partition. This GRUB Loading Error always appears when the required partition exists, but the type of file system is not recognized by GRUB. Grub Loading Error 21: Selected disk does not exist. This GRUB Loading Error always appears when the disk is not recognized by the BIOS in the system. Grub Loading Error 22: No such partition. This GRUB Loading Error always appears when a required partition is not on the selected disk.

Reasons for GRUB Loading Errors

Why do the GRUB Loading Errors occur when you boot your computer? Here, we collect some reasons and show them as follows:

The configuration of GRUB is improper.

GRUB is installed in a wrong location.

GRUB is deleted by mistake.

MBR is corrupted.

Now, you know what GRUB is, the common GRUB Loading Error codes, and the top main causes of these errors. Then, if you are bothered by the GRUB Loading Error, you must want to get rid of it immediately because you still need to use your computer to deal with your work. Keep reading to get the solutions.

To Fix GRUB Loading Errors?

Focusing on these 4 GRUB Loading Errors, we will introduce 4 different solutions. You just need to select a suitable solution according to the error code you receive.

How to Fix GRUB Loading Error 15?

If you are bothered by Grub Loading Error 15, you need to make sure that the kernel file exists on your computer. Here, you need to shut down your PC and then boot it from the live CD. Then, you can mount /booton your partition and then do the following: cd /boot | ls to check the exact name of the kernel file.

It is quite possible that the kernel file is missing from your computer. If so, you can still use the live CD to perform a system reinstallation to get rid of the issue.

How to Fix GRUB Loading Error 17?

If you are facing Grub Loading Error 17, you need to make sure that your root(x,y) settings are right in your Grub.conf. You still need to use a live CD to set up Grub as follows:

1. Boot your computer from a live CD. 2. Execute this command:sudo fdisk –l. 3. You are likely to get the following results:

Disk /dev/sdb: 500.1 GB, 500107862016 bytes

255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 60801 cylinders, total 976773168 sectors

Units = sectors of 1 * 512 = 512 bytes

Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 4096 bytes

I/O size (minimum/optimal): 4096 bytes / 4096 bytes

Disk identifier: 0x62ff371f

Device Boot Start End Blocks Id System

/dev/sdb1 2048 206847 102400 7 HPFS/NTFS/exFAT

/dev/sdb2 206848 174082047 86937600 7 HPFS/NTFS/exFAT

/dev/sdb3 174082110 976771071 401344481 f W95 Ext’d (LBA)

…

Partition table entries are not in disk order.

