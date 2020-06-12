Lenovo Diagnostics Tool - All Things You Need To Know

It is currently very difficult for you to buy a computer without knowing a minimum of what you are getting. There are so many items on a computer, that the user prefers to find out a little and know what he is buying so as not to take a pig in a poke. Developers create programs that identify specifications beyond what the label says. Check below the most suitable and reliable for this task. In this post, I will introduce a special one.

Imagine the following situation: you buy your computer, equip it with a few extra parts, and by chance some things that you wanted to do do not work as planned. One possible reason for your plans to result in frustration is the configuration of hardware items that are not always what you thought they were.

Lenovo Diagnostic Tool

Lenovo diagnostics is a diagnostic tool that can only be used on Lenovo computers. The Lenovo hardware diagnostics tool is mainly composed of Modules (Tests) and Tools.

Its modules allow you to test a variety of devices in Lenovo computers including audio, battery, fan, RAID, storage, memory, motherboard, mouse devices,.

Besides, Lenovo diagnostics includes many tools that you can use them to create a diagnostic script, analyze system information, view log history, recover bad sectors, measure network speed, show the real-time temperature of your devices,.

There are 2 major test types that you can choose to run this Lenovo diagnostics tool including Quick testsand Full tests. This tool also provides a customized option to perform the test.

In a nutshell, Lenovo diagnostics is a practical and comprehensive hardware diagnostics tool. Now, please keep reading to know more details.

What Modules and Tests Does Lenovo Diagnostic Includes

In this part, we mainly focus on the modules and tests that Lenovo diagnostics can perform on your computer. This program supports you to diagnose 24 types of devices in Lenovo computers.

Here we mainly introduce the following 5 modules that are widely performed by users.

#1. Audio

The audio module is composed of the Audio Playback test and Microphone Interactive test. Both of the 2 tests belong to the Quick test.

The Audio Playback test will advise the users some audio patterns and ask them if the device volume can be heard.

The Microphone Interactive test can help you test if the microphone is able to capture sound properly. You need to select a microphone to be tested and speak on it.

Then this tool will listen to the audio you recorded and inform you if the sound can be captured.

#2. Battery

Battery health has a significant impact on the lifespan of your computer. A lot of people are troubled by various battery issues such as battery not charging, wrong battery percentage, and missing battery icon,.

So, you can use the Lenovo diagnostics tool to test your battery’s health.

In addition, this tool also can help you make an extended discharge/charge test as well as a quick battery temperature test. For example, if the battery temporary is too high, this tool will remind you to change the battery or offer other solutions.

#3. Memory

Memory test should be one of the most commonly used operations on Lenovo diagnostics. This test includes many test items including quick random pattern test, advanced integrity test, bit low/high test, random number sequence test, block move test, and so forth.

It is not only used to test the health of your memory but also to improve the performance or cover some faults. For instance, when performing the advanced integrity test, it intends to cover some coupling faults and transition faults.

The address test can help you cover any addressing faults in the accessible memory range.

#4. Motherboard

It is also important to diagnose your motherboard on a regular basis to avoid some potential risks. This Lenovo PC diagnostics tool can perform a motherboard test including chipset test, PCI/PCI-e test, RTC test, and USB test.

You can refer to the following information:

Chipset test: This test can check the status of the controllers that consist of the motherboard chipsets including the EHCI, OHCI, SATA, AHCI,.

This test can check the status of the controllers that consist of the motherboard chipsets including the EHCI, OHCI, SATA, AHCI,. PCI/PCI-e test: It mainly checks for unexpected errors or power failure on the PCI onboard devices.

It mainly checks for unexpected errors or power failure on the PCI onboard devices. RTC test: It checks the Real-Time Clock (RTC) properties that make sure the proper operation of the motherboard.

It checks the Real-Time Clock (RTC) properties that make sure the proper operation of the motherboard. USB test: It checks the errors for your USB devices.

#5. Storage

The Lenovo hardware diagnostics tool can also be used to check the status of your storage devices including HHD and SSD. The storage diagnostic test is reported by SMART so that you can identify if the device is faulty or not.

This test includes many types such as SMART status test, target read test, SAMRT drive self-Test, and so forth. For instance, the target read test can identify the bad sectors reported in the SMART logs.

The SMART drive self-test can check the sequential and random disk read speeds.

Right now, you may already have an overall understanding of the Lenovo PC diagnostic test. Apart from the above-introduced modules, you can choose other devices modules based on your needs.

Next, let’s further explore the Lenovo diagnostics tools.

What Tools Lenovo diagnostics Includes

#1. Diagnostic Script

#2. System Information

#3. Recover Bad Sector

#4. SMART Tool

How to Run Lenovo Diagnostics Tool

Step 1. Download and install a suitable version on your Lenovo computer from its official website.

Step 2. In the main interface, you can choose the Diagnostics or Tools based on your needs. Here we take the modules for example.

Select the Diagnostics tab to go on.

Step 3. Select a module in the Diagnostics tab. After that, you will be directed to select a device that you want to diagnose and all the test items will be displayed.

Step 4. Here click on the Select all option, or you can select the test items that you need. For example, you can select all test items or just select Target Read Test and Random Seek Test for storage test.

After that, click on the Run tests button.

Step 5. Click on See Device Information and you can view the detailed information of this storage device. The results depend on your selected module.

Step 6. Click on See test description, and then you can see a brief introduction of this test and the estimated time to perform the test.

Step 7. After you specify the test execution, click on the Run test, and OK to execute this operation. Here you can choose the recommended or custom test.

Now, the test execution starts and you need to wait for some time. According to the results, you will have a general understanding of your storage including its size, rotation rate, physical/logical sector size, model,.

Alternative Tool to Test Your Storage Devices

Do you want to test your storage device effectively? MiniTool Partition Wizard is a powerful and trusted alternative to Lenovo diagnostics. It can not only be used to test the storage devices of Lenovo computer but other external devices such as SD card, HHD, and SSD that connect to your Lenovo PC.

#1. Perform a Disk Benchmark

Step 1. Connect your storage device to your computer and run the MiniTool Partition Wizard to get its main interface.

Step 2. Click on Disk Benchmark on the top toolbar.

Step 3. Select the storage drive letter from the drop-down menu and click on the Start button to check your storage device.

Step 4. Wait for some time, and then you will obtain the test results including transfer size, random reading and writing speed,.

Aprt from mentioned disk benchmark, MiniTool Partition Wizard can do more as Lenovo Diagnostics Tool, including but not limited to check file system and bad sectors,. To learn more about how to do the tasks with the program, kindly check out the post.