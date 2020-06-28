MiniTool to Recover Permanently Deleted File Google Drive

Google Drive has a much more conventional method of deleting files: Recycle Bin. You can delete the file from anywhere in Drive, but it will be technically moved to the Recycle Bin. To restore this file, you must first click the "Trash" icon in the location sidebar. You may be surprised when you see all the files that once seemed to you absent, still sitting there.

When a file or folder is deleted from Google Drive, it is not permanently deleted. Instead, it is sent to the trash. If the file or folder was accidentally deleted, you can restore the content with a few simple clicks. In this guide, I will explain with a thread and sign how to recover files from Google Drive through a number of useful methods for this purpose. I will also illustrate how to recover deleted files from a cloud space that is no longer available in it.

About Google Drive

Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service that is developed by Google. You can use it to save files on its servers, synchronize files across devices, and share files with each other.

Google Drive includes Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. They are a part of an office suite and you can use them to create documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, forms, etc. and these files will be saved to your Google Drive.

If You Accidentally Delete Files from Google Drive

Now, Google Drive has a 15GB capacity for free users. Perhaps, you have saved a lot of files to your Google Drive. One day, you find that the available free space is not enough. Then, you choose to delete some useless files to release some free space. After deleting a file or files, you may realize that it is not the file or files you assumed.

Fortunately, it is possible to recover deleted Google Drive files and the methods vary in different cases. We gather these solutions and show them in this article. You can just select a suitable one according to your actual situation to perform a Google Drive recovery.

Fix 1: Restore Deleted Files from Google Drive Trash

Google Drive Trash is similar to the Recycle Bin on your computer. When you delete a file from your Google Drive, it will be removed to the Trash on your Google Drive. As long as you don’t delete it from Trash or empty Trash, it will stay there, waiting to be restored.

Here is how to recover deleted files from Google Drive Trash:

Go to Google Drive and sign in with your Google Account if needed. Click Trash from the left menu and then you can see your deleted Google Drive files in the middle section. Right-click on the file you want to restore and then select Restore from the pop-out menu. Then, your selected file will be restored to its original location. You can go to have a check.

Then, you can repeat step 3 to restore your needed files one by one.

However, if you have deleted the files forever from Google Drive Trash or emptied Google Drive Trash, you will be unable to use this method to get your lost data back. Then, you can use the following method to have a try.

Fix 2: Retrieve Deleted Google Drive Files using Google Vault

Google Vault is especially for administrators and legal personnel. You can use it to retain, hold, search, and export data in support of your organization’s retention and eDiscovery needs.

It is web-based. So you don’t need to install it on your computer. It is included with G Suite Enterprise, Business, Education, or Drive Enterprise edition.

Fix 3: Recover Deleted Google Drive Files via MiniTool

If the deleted files are the files you have uploaded from your computer or external storage drive, you can search for them from your computer or the drive.

However, if these files are also deleted from your PC or the drive, you will need to recover them using a professional data recovery software.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a dedicate and free file recovery tool that is designed to rescue your lost and deleted data from all kinds of digital data storage devices like computer hard drives, memory cards, SD cards, pen drives, USB sticks, and so forth.

1. Open MiniTool Power Data Recovery.

2. This software will show you the available drives including the inserted external drives on theThis PCIf you only want to recover some certain types of files, you can click the Settings button and then only check the file’s types you want to recover. If you don’t need to do this thing, you can directly press the Scan button to start the scanning process.

3. The whole scanning process will last for a while. You’d better wait till it ends to guarantee the data recovery effect. When the scanning ends, you can see the following scan results interface.

By default, this software shows you the scan results by path, you need to open each path and then find your needed files.

However, in most cases, there will be numerous scan results and it is not an easy job to find your needed data quickly.

More Methods

You can also use Google Drive to back up your Android data including photos, videos, documents, contacts, calendars, wallpapers, and more.

Apart from the methods mentioned above, you can also try other methods as below.

Recover Deleted Google Drive Files from Your Android Device

Contact Your Administrator for Help

Ask a Google Specialist for Help

Those are the methods that can be used to perform a Google Drive recovery. I hope they can help you solve your issue.