Using An External USB Hard Drive on PS4

The latest games with advanced graphics take up a lot of space. It is no wonder that the disk capacity in PS4 itself may not be enough. Instead of uninstalling games and worrying about whether enough space for downloading add-ons and updates, it's better to invest in a suitable external drive. How do I choose an external drive for the PS4 console?

PlayStation 4 consoles are available for purchase with an internal 500 GB and 1 TB disk. Although it seems that this is a large space, the newest games take up a lot of space, and hardly anyone uses only one game. Players most often use different productions - depending on the mood and the amount of free time you can play a racing production, fighting game or adventure game, and besides, all household members can use the console, which means that the number of installed games can be really large.

PS4 USB Flash Drive

USB flash drive is also known as USB memory sticks, memory unit, thumb drive, USB drive, or simply USB in our daily life. It is a data storage device that includes flash memory with an integrated USB interface which enables it to be easily connected to different devices.

Compared with other storage devices like external hard drive (HDD) or SSD, USB flash drive provides users with a storage solution of higher portability. It is designed to be tiny and you can put it in your wallet or clothes pocket. Besides, it allows you to plug and play without the need for cable or any other connection medium.

The USB flash drive is also popular among PS4 users. Similar to other PS4 storage devices, you might use PS4 USB drive commonly for the following purposes:

To back up PS4 .

. To share or transfer files, games, or applications on PS4 .

. To upgrade PS4 system software .

. To extend PS4 storage.

PS4 USB Drive vs. External Hard Drive/SSD

When it comes to PS4 storage devices, there are commonly 3 choices: USB flash drive, external hard drive, and SSD. Which one would you choose? Is it better to use PS4 USB drive or external hard drive/SSD? Actually, all of them have their advantages and disadvantages. You had better make decisions according to your own needs.

As you have already known, hard drive disk offers large capacity with lower prices, and SSD offers better performance with higher prices. As for the PS4 USB flash drive, it works like a miniature of an ordinary external hard drive, but it offers some conveniences for PS4 users that external hard drive/SSD doesn’t have.

If only the console in use has the software updated to version 4.50 or newer, it will handle the external disk without any problem, and its use will not invalidate the warranty.

Recommended USB Drive for PS4

After learning about PS4 flash drive, you might want to choose a USB drive for PS4 now. As mentioned before, there are no restrictions of type on the USB drive used for backing up and sharing PS4 data and for upgrading PS4 system. If you want to extend the storage of your PS4 with a USB drive, you might spend some time on choosing a suitable one.

1. Kingston HyperX Savage

2. Corsair Flash Voyager GTX 3.1 Premium

3. Corsair Flash Voyager GT 3.0

How to Run A Game from PS4 USB Flash Drive?

Move 1. Make Sure the File System Is Supported

You should know that PS4 only supports two file systems – FAT32 and exFAT. So, before you use the prepared USB drive for your PS4, you have to make sure it is formatted to the supported file system. If your PS4 USB drive is of NTFS or other file systems, you can convert it to FAT32/exFAT with a professional third-party program on your computer.

MiniTool Partition Wizard is recommended for you here.

Step 1: Connect your PS4 drive to your computer and launch MiniTool Partition Wizard.

Step 2: Right-click the USB partition and choose Convert NTFS to FAT, or select the feature from the left action bar after highlighting the partition.

Step 3: Click Apply to execute the pending operations.

By doing this, this USB drive will be converted to FAT32. Alternatively, you can choose to format the USB drive to supported file system with this utility. Just right-click the partition, choose Format from the context menu, choose FAT32 or exFAT from the list of File System, and click Apply button.

Move 2: Transfer or Download Games to PS4 USB Drive

Now, you can use this USB drive to save your games or applications on your PS4. Once the USB works as PS4 extended storage, it will be set as the default download location.

If you want to transfer the existing games, you need to:

Go to PS4 Settings. Navigate to Storage > System Storage > Applications. Press Options and choose Move to Extended Storage in the right pane. Select the games you want to move and hit Move.

Move 3: Run A Game from PS4 USB Drive

By using a PS4 USB drive, you can play your game on different devices conveniently.

When the USB extended storage is connected to your PS4, the contents in the USB drive will be displayed on the home screen of PS4. You can launch and play them as normal. If the PS4 USB drive is disconnected, the games will still appear in the home screen but you cannot play them.

Regardless of whether you plan to buy an external PS4 2 TB HDD drive, or rather 1 TB or 8 TB, you should ensure that it is a carrier with the appropriate interface. The key is also the issue of formatting it properly and entering settings related to downloading games and applications to an external drive. Such media will definitely increase the possibility of installing new games on the console without uninstalling the previous ones still in use, so it's worth reaching for it.

To Upgrade to A Larger PS4 USB Drive

When the PS4 USB drive is running out of space, you might want to upgrade it to a larger one and keep the data saved on the original one. What can you do to achieve this purpose? You can continue using MiniTool Partition Wizard and follow the tutorial to upgrade your PS4 USB drive.