How to Solve HP Black Screen Issue

When you are working with your HP laptop, but the screen becomes black in a sudden and there is no error message to guide you to solve the problem. Then you may ask yourself: “how do I fix a black screen on my HP laptop?” Don’t worry. You can find several useful methods to deal with the issue in this post.

Very often the problem with the HP black screen is not on the hardware but on the software side. In this case, it is important to determine what changes occurred in the software just before the failure. The most common causes of failures are failed Windows 10 updates or driver updates. The problem needs to be thoroughly checked and the help system prepared by Microsoft can help . However, this may require basic and often complex knowledge from the user.

HP Black Screen

Why does the “HP laptop screen black” error appear? There are plenty of causes, such as hardware failure, the loose connection of GPU, virus attacks, and so on. You can meet the “HP black screen” in the following situations, and the error can be fixed using the methods mentioned in this post.

How to Fix HP Laptop Black Screen?

Fix 1: Hard Reset Your Laptop

Normally, you will meet the “HP laptop black screen” error because of the faulty hardware.

Therefore, to fix the error, you can try to hard reset your laptop. Here is a quick guide:

Step 1: Turn off the laptop, and then remove the power supply, hard drives, battery, and connected peripherals.

Step 2: Press and hold the power button for 60 seconds, then release.

Step 3: Put the battery in and plug the charger. You should notice that never plug anything else.

Step 4: Boot your laptop again and see if the “HP laptop black screen” error is fixed.

If the issue is solved, turn off the laptop, then plug one peripheral device at a time, and then check whether the problem occurs again. Then you can know which device is causing the problem. But if you keep meeting the error, you need to try the following methods.

Fix 2: Restart the Explorer.exe Process

To fix the “HP laptop screen black” error, you can try to boot your HP laptop into the Safe Mode to restart the explorer.exe process.

Fix 3: Disable Fast Startup

Step 1: Open Control Panel and then set View by: Small icons.

Step 2: Select Power Options, and then click Choose what the power button does.

Step 3: Click Change settings that are currently unavailable and then uncheck Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save changes.

Step 4: Restart your computer to see if the “HP laptop black screen” error is gone.

Fix 4: Disable App Readiness

The next method you can try to fix the “HP laptop black screen” error is to disable App readiness. Here is the instruction:

Step 1: Type services in the Search bar and then click the best match one to open Services.

Step 2: Right-click App Readiness to choose Properties, then go to the General section.

Step 3: Choose Manual from the drop-down menu next to Startup-type. Click Apply and OK to save changes.

Step 4: Restart your computer to see if the “HP laptop black screen” error disappears.

Fix 5: Perform System Restore

If you have created a system restore point in advance, then you can perform System Restore to deal with the “HP laptop black screen” error. Here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Press the Win + R keys at the same time to open the Run box.

Step 2: Type rstrui in the box and click OK to open System Restore.

Step 3: Click Next, choose a restore point from the list and then click Next again.

Step 4: Confirm your restore point and then click Finish. Click Yes. Then wait for the process to complete.

Step 5: Reboot your PC to see if the problem is resolved.

Apart from the mentioned methods, there're more methods you can try, including Use HP emergency BIOS recovery feature, and reseat the memory modules.

Back up Your System

Having a system image can make you perform recovery solutions as soon as possible when meeting virus attacks and system crash.

Step 1: Install and launch MiniTool ShadowMaker, then click Keep Trial.

Step 2: Click Connect under This Computer to get into the main interface.

Step 3: Go to the Backup page. MiniTool ShadowMaker backs up your operating system and chooses the destination by default. If you don’t want to change the destination, click Back up Now to begin the backup task. You can also click Back up Later to delay the task.

Tip: It is recommended to back up your system to an external hard disk.

Step 4: Wait for MiniTool ShadowMaker to finish the process.

Bottom Line

To sum up, this post has listed several brilliant methods for you to get rid of the “HP laptop black screen” error. What’s more, it is recommended to use MiniTool ShadowMaker to back up your system in advance so that you can perform some recovery solutions if there is something wrong with your computer.