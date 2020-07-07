What To Do If the Windows 10 Taskbar is Not Hiding in Full-Screen Mode?

Full-screen allows you to display the contents of the window on the entire screen surface. This is a very useful option, especially when playing games or watching movies on your computer. Sometimes, when you use the full screen mode, the Windows taskbar is visible. Nothing major but it can disturb, especially when we see icons with flashing notifications. So what to do to solve the problem of the bar hiding in full screen? About this in this post.

Using full-screen mode in Windows 10 is easy. You don't want any entertainment and want to focus on what you have in front of you. People usually choose full-screen mode when playing games or watching movies. You can perform actions in your favorite browser like Chrome as well as some video players such as VLC on your computer.

Many users encountered this problem, in which the taskbar does not hide in full-screen mode. It ruins the experience, especially when you can see all these icons with permanent notifications that make them flash. In both cases we don't want to.

Method 1: Check the Taskbar Setting

Right-click Windows 10 taskbar, and click Settings .

. For Windows desktop users, please make sure that Automatically hide the taskbar in desktop mode is enabled; for tablet users, make sure that Automatically hid the taskbar in tablet mode is enabled.

Method 2. Update Windows 10 and Restart It

You can also try to update Windows 10 to the latest version to see if it can fix taskbar not hiding in fullscreen Windows 10.

Press Windows + I keys at the same time to open Windows Settings. Click Update & Security .

keys at the same time to open Windows Settings. Click . Click Check for updates button to install the latest updates on your Windows 10 computer.

button to install the latest updates on your Windows 10 computer. Restart Windows 10 computer to see if the taskbar will auto hide in fullscreen mode.

Method 3. Restart Windows Explorer in Task Manager

Right-click the taskbar, and choose Task Manager to open Task Manager app in Windows 10.

to open Task Manager app in Windows 10. Click More details , and tap Process tab in Task Manager window.

, and tap tab in Task Manager window. Scroll down to find Windows Explorer app, right-click it and click Restart to restart Windows Explorer.

After that, you can check if the Windows 10 taskbar won’t hide in fullscreen issue is fixed.

Method 4. Disable Notifications from Apps

Sometimes if you receive notifications from apps, there will a symbol on the app icon at the system tray. You can click the app, the taskbar may be able to hide in fullscreen again. You can also choose to turn off notifications from apps and senders by following the steps below to see if it can fix taskbar won’t hide in fullscreen on Windows 10.

Click Start -> Settings -> System -> Notifications & actions .

. Find Get notifications from apps and other senders, and turn it off. This will disable notifications from all apps and senders. If you only want to turn off notifications of one specific app, you can scroll down and turn off notifications from the specific app.

Method 5. Hide Taskbar in Windows 10 with F11 Shortcut Key

If you want the taskbar hide in fullscreen on Windows 10, you can press F11 key on the keyboard, and you will enter into fullscreen mode in Windows 10. To exit fullscreen mode, you can press F11 again. You can press F11 key to go into fullscreen mode on all Windows versions.

Apart from the mentioned fixes, there're more methods that you can check out for fixing the Windows 10 Taskbar is Not Hiding in Full-Screen Mode.

Final Verdict

Distraction can be annoying, and being unable to do something with it can be even more frustrating. Fortunately, there are ways to solve the taskbar that does not hide the problem in Windows 10. Let us know which one worked or whether you found a new solution.