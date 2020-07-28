Let's Make Things Happen Even In This Pandemic - Igniter for Love

An online dating software that got a revamp from the Tinder app and is also explicit as per the functionality with blasting up features is described as Tinder Clone. If you explore the Tinder clone on your business, definitely it will be an instant solution. This lavishing script can create a pack of web and mobile apps including the Android and iOS platforms.

Igniter is a tinder clone app developed by Trioangle Technologies with the core features of Tinder to swipe anonymously to like or unlike based on the profiles, and bio.

Tinder gives a feature to find their perfect match for dating. The right-swiping indicates liking the profile that the person is interested in dating. On the other side, if it is right-swiped you’ll get a match. If it is left swiped then it means that there is no interest in the profile.

During this Pandemic situation, Tinder becomes the 3rd best gross application all around the world. Many young people are starting to use it and it improves the chance of meeting new people with new interests.

This is the right time for Entrepreneurs with a good mindset to start a business in Igniter - Tinder Clone and feel the taste of business profits easily.

ROI Generation

Tinder generated nearly $800 million revenue this year; this is the double earning compared to the last year. People using it will not mind paying for a Tinder subscription. Tinder added almost 300,000 new subscribers in the second quarter and now has almost 3.8 million in total.

Igniter Revenue Generation Techniques

Igniter Gold - Igniter gold the premium subscription service with unlimited likes, 5 Free boost, profile control, 20 Super likes, swipe around the world, Unlimited rewinds

Igniter Plus - Igniter plus includes unlimited likes, 1 free boost, 5 Super Likes, Unlimited rewinds, Ads Turn Off.

Ad Banners - The easiest way to generate is displaying ads with google ad sense

Features Provided In Igniter

General Features

Facebook/ Phone Number Login

Search-Based on Filters

Push Notifications

Unlimited Swipes

Top Picks

Advanced Features

Hide Age

Hide Distance

Boost

Super Like

My Igniter Plus

Igniter Gold

Why Choose Trioangle?

The solutions provided by Trioangle after buying the clone script from us are listed below.



Free Server Installation: After purchasing our script, we install your script to the server at free of cost.

Free App Submission: We provide complete support to submit your apps to both Playstore and iOS.

On-time Support: We give you full support all the time through social media.

Free Bug Support: If any critical bugs arise while using the application it’s our responsibility to rectify it.

Free White Labeling: To showcase your company name and logo everywhere in the application, we provide a free solution for white labeling after the purchase is completed.