Realme announces new flash charging technology

This week, smartphone brand realme unveiled its new 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology - the most effective way to guarantee a long battery life.

Smartphone brand www.realme.com/au this week unveiled its new 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology - the most effective way to guarantee a long battery life.

The all new 125W UltraDART technology can charge smartphones equipped with a 4000mAh battery to 33 per cent in just 3 minutes - quicker than the time it takes to make a cup of coffee!

With a strong focus on safety, UltraDART Flash Charging technology features a unique temperature control function to assure charging speeds do not exceed 40°C. realme’s smart and safe temperature control also ensures that a device can safely fully charge in just 20 minutes.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Yang, Managing Director of realme Australia, says: “Over the years, realme Dart Flash Charging technology has evolved from 30W to 65W, and now has achieved lightning speeds of 125W. This rapid development in charging technology comes at a time when smartphones begin to play a much larger role in our everyday life.

“Whether being used as a personal assistant, entertainment provider, fitness partner or gaming console - smartphone battery life has never served so many purposes.”

The 125W UltraDART comes equipped with multi-layer protection, which means users can safely charge and use their device simultaneously without fear of overheating or over exhausting their smartphone.

The official launch of the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology will dramatically shorten the charging time of high capacity batteries, while also guaranteeing long battery life for smartphones.

News From WhaTech Staff Writers

Category: Team WhaTech Company about: WhaTech's team of professional journalists contribute content that informs and inspires. We aim to bring you the latest tech news, Software development blogs and market research report news. Join our team and make your voice heard, be part of the future of news.