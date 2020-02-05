Salesmate 2.0 Launched On Product Hunt

Salesmate CRM has successfully launched a better, more powerful, and more productive version at Product Hunt. The upgraded version will empower sales teams to perform everyday sales activities with more ease.

The latest version called Salesmate 2.0 has added new features to effectively manage sales teams. Meanwhile, existing features have also been improved immensely to provide an enhanced user experience.

Some features like Contact Management, Global Search, Workflow Automation, Filters have been significantly improved. While important new features like Email & Text Sequences, Built-in Phone System, Shared Team Inbox, Sales Reports, Product/Service Management, Calendar View have been added. Users can now integrate Salesmate 2.0 with various business tools using 2000+ integrations.

Salesmate iOS and Android applications have also been improved for remote teams.

Important links:

www.salesmate.io

Product hunt link:

www.producthunt.com/posts/salesmate-2-0