Odoo 14 Expected Features

Everyone expects a major shift in Odoo and waiting anxiously for Odoo 14 release. Most assumptions about Odoo 14 features pass through the days.

Odoo is moderate as far as appearance, however, the platform is great easy to understand. Any estimated enterprise can profit by this entire solution that is rich with a few highlights and functionalities.

Odoo is known for its simple to design nature. A considerable lot of the ERP frameworks confront issues with information consistency and business forms. Odoo integration gives better control of your business so you can streamline your e-store forms without troubles.

Odoo Customization Company specialized on keys like Odoo Consultancy, Odoo implementation, Odoo Customization, Odoo Training. Have authorized signatories having access towards Enterprise Edition source code, providing quick resolutions to issues.

Some of the Best Expected features of Odoo 14

1. New Countdown Widget and Chart Snippet

2. POS Coupon and Promotion Program is Moved to Odoo 14 community edition

Auto Pop snippet and Product Catalog Snippet

4. Emojis Widget

5. Improved Product Pricelist Report

6. New Reporting tool getting ready in Odoo14.

7. Reconciliation Widget is moved to Enterprise

ERP stands for Enterprise Resource Planning. And Open Source ERP is a software system whose source code is publicly available. Odoo ERP is one of the most used open-source solutions in the world. It has a dynamic community and is flexible. It can be put into production with minimum time. Moreover, this is a web-based solution and Mobile and Tablet friendly design. By design, it supports multilingual and multi-user.

So, everyone can use and customize an open-source ERP according to their own needs and requirement. Best Odoo development Companies deliver high-end odoo customization services so the customers get the full benefit of using their application, thereby achieving the business goals.

