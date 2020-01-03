Create your own Bitcoin Trading website like Bithumb!!

Bithumb is a popular decentralized and first cryptocurrency exchange of Korea, headquartered in South Korea. Its 24-hour trading volume makes it get featured in lists of the world’s 10 largest crypto exchanges. Kim, Dae Shik is the CEO of Bithumb. While Bitcoin is the main cryptocurrency for trading, the platform includes trading of other cryptos. Thus Bithumb trading is achieved to be one of the highest volumes by any cryptocurrency exchange in Korea.

Bithumb Clone Script

Bithumb Clone Script is a cryptocurrency exchange website script similar to Bithumb with all its enhanced Trading security features and Customizable API. Our well developed Bithumb clone script allows users to trade 100+ of the world’s largest crypto coins and tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

PROs

24/7/365 customer in multiple languages

Competitive 0.15% commission on trades

Access to a range of most popular crypto coins and tokens.

Range of order types available

Large Volume Exchange in terms of the trading volume

Very Low trading fees

Larger trading volume and security controls

Ideal for both beginners and advanced traders

Do you think to start your own exchange/Trading platform similar to Bithumb???

Building this type of exchange is not an easier task, it requires an efficient development team and powerful backend support.

Where to start Cryptocurrency Exchange like Bithumb?

Coinjoker has a rich set of experienced developers in delivering the Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Clone Script solutions . Our customizable clone software solutions have assisted clients to become a successful entrepreneur. Our Bithumb Clone script comes with both front end and backend support with specific features like,

1. Bithumb clone script with bug-free source code.

2. Privacy Protected Domain and server setup.

3.

Multistage password Authentication.

4. Referral programs and remittances integration.

5. Responsive Design for User-friendly and mobile-friendly.

6. User-Friendly Navigation dashboard.

7. Web compatibility mode.

8. Logo & Banners (white label )

9. Customized admin panel.

