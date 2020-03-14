How to build a Bitcoin Exchange website like Wazirx?

If you are interested in launching your exchange platform like wazirx, We will be glad to assist you with our Wazirx Clone script with value-added features based on current market trends.

Wazirx Clone Script

It is a cryptocurrency exchange website script similar to wazirx with all its enhanced security features and API. Our well developed Wazirx clone script allows users (local buyers as well as international transactions) to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and pay the respective person with fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

Now, let us see how to launch a cryptocurrency exchange like Wazirx..

What is Wazirx?

Waxirx is India’s most trusted Cryptocurrency exchange to buy, sell and trade digital assets. The exchange offers a simple and easy to use interface with real-time order books, charting, trade history so that you can trade and invest with 100% security.

What Solution WazirX Exchange Offers

1. Peer 2 Peer Transaction

2. Cryptocurrency Exchange

3. WRX Mining

How wazirx P2P Exchange Works?

WazirX matches the person looking forward to buying USDT for Fiat with the person who’s looking to sell USDT for Fiat.

WazirX safeguards the USDT by escrows, during the transaction

The transfer of buyer’s fiat to the seller’s bank account can be done IMPS/UPI

Finally, the Seller confirms payment and WazirX releases the USDT to the buyer.

How to start an exchange like wazirx?

If you are interested in launching your exchange platform like wazirx, We Coinjoker- As a prominent cryptocurrency exchange clone script provider , will be glad to assist you with our Wazirx Clone script with value-added features based on current market trends.

Talk to our experts >> www.cryptoexchangescript.com/#contact-us

News From Coinjoker

Category: Bitcoin - Cryptocurrency and FinTech Company about: Create your Bitcoin/cryptocurrency exchange website like Binance, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Coinbase, Localbitcoins, Remitano, Paxful and WazirX with Our Readymade Cryptocurrency Exchange Script Software. Our team of highly qualified Blockchain developers will build you a reliable Cryptocurrency trading platform which makes your transactions more secure and faster. Visit here for more info >> https://www.cryptoexchangescript.com/