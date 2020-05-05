How To Start A Coinbase Exchange Script?

Coinbase a broker exchange selling bitcoins with more services and support with more cryptos. It has a crypto wallet where merchants and consumers can transact.

Services Included

Buy/Sell Cryptos

Coinbase Pro

Individuals and for Crypto Enthusiast

API Trading - Live Market Prices Execute Order In Real-Time

Super Order (Trading Terminal) - Allows trading multiple exchanges based on expectations

Coinbase Prime

Institutions trade with business funds and able to trade only when qualified.

Coinbase Wallet Easy storage and Secure to use it



Coinbase Sectors

e-Commerce To accept cryptocurrencies to their website with a dedicated plugin.



Ventures Finance to early-stage companies promising team and idea work for crypto space.



Custody All digital Assets are segregate and hold in trust for benefits.



Coinbase Earn Earn crypto by studying the news about the cryptocurrency.



USD Coins Stable coin backed by the US currency by redeeming 1USDC for 1$.



Supported Cryptos

Many Cryptos are supported in Coinbase.

Payment Methods

Credit/Debit Cards

PayPal

Wire Transfer

Transaction Fees

Spread 0.5% (Increases or decreases due to market fluctuations).

Variable Percentage Fee for transaction-based on price.

Limits

Buy Limit: Depends on the level of the account.

Withdrawal Limit: Maximum Available Balance.

Coinbase offers customers a practical and easy-to-use service for buying and selling cryptocurrency. Entrepreneurs want to start a cryptocurrency business like Coinbase with Excellent Reputation an easy to use cryptocurrency and very secure that accepts Credit and Debit Cards.

The cryptocurrency is going successful these days many business starters developed cryptocurrency business which brings a vibrant to the business field. Start your business in cryptocurrency with an exchange script.



