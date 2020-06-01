How I Mastered Work from Home - While under Quarantine with kids

The outbreak of Coronavirus has encouraged the companies to transform their full-time employees into work from home professionals. In case you are struggling to adjust to your new work-life under quarantine, here's how I mastered to be the productive work at home mom.

Whats your call?



Kids demand round-the-clock attention and parenting while juggling conference calls, never-ending emails and tight deadlines are no joke. If you think working from home during quarantine or otherwise with kids seem frightening, you are not alone.



Dress in workwear

For me, quarantine doesn't mean to stay in pajamas all day long. This is not the best work habit. The way I dress affects my psychology and thus, indirectly affects my work. I took nice shower, have breakfast, brush teen and dress to feel more confident during my day. I maintained a casual, not so sloppy workwear to help me transit smoothly between my mommy's role and the writer's role.

Seek spouse help

I never kept my children unattended even while working from home. I always ask for help when it comes to child care.

My spouse was a great source of support when it comes to raising kids together. He can play with two kids, can arrange a storytelling session and sometimes even bath and feed them.



Read More Story's : www.lugelo.com/storybo…quarantine

News From Lugeo

Category: Video Production Photography Animation Company about: Create stories and collaborate with friends, add videos, images and notes directly from other Mobile Apps. Share your stories with friends or with other Lugelo Users.