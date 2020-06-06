Crypto Wallets And Their Types!

Cryptocurrencies are the digital currency that should be stored safely in a digital wallet with security. The digital wallets are designed by having private and public keys to send or receive currency.

Blockchain Technology

Features Should Present In Wallets

Security - Security is the mandatory one that every crypto wallet has to hold the currency with trust.

Send/Receive - Send and Recieve cryptocurrency with the lowest fees.

Exchange - Wallet should offer crypto-crypto instantly and it should be established all over the world.

Access your funds Everywhere - Financial system is right into your pocket and should be available to hold multiple currencies.

Types of Wallets

Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets are physical devices by entering information such as private and public addresses to be saved. It is a USB like device with a display and buttons to operate it.

It can be connected to the PC with the USB wire. The hardware wallets cost up to $150.

Advantages

One-off secure methods to store funds.

It will be ideal to store a lot amount of bitcoin.

Disadvantages

No proper backup if the device is lost.

Paper Wallets

Paper Wallets are not for beginners it is for the one who already exchanged cryptos at high volume. Paper wallets are cautious and both private and public will be in the piece of paper that helps for transactions.

Advantages

A paper wallet is a traditional way of approach and it is offline.

Multiple copies of the paper can be used.

Cryptocurrency will be safe to process and the occurrence of malware attacks is zero.

Disadvantages

Paper defects - The paper will get deteriorate over time and risk of water and fire damage.

Desktop Wallets

Desktop wallets are the software package to be installed and used by creating an account. The best antivirus and anti-malware software to be downloaded to prevent scams.

This wallet will perform well with proper maintenance.

Advantages

It will create full control over funds.

Some desktop wallet allows a hardware wallet to maintain the funds.

Disadvantages

A backup of the computer wallet should always be done.

Susceptible to steal crypto stealing.

Mobile Wallets

Mobile wallets are the best wallet type which eases the use and also is portable. The factor of mobile wallets should be checked properly.

It will always be connected to the internet so be careful when using it.

Advantages

Easily Transactable and Portable

Designed to use QR codes to translate easily

Web Wallets

Web Wallets are the wallets that always are connected to the internet. The web wallet can be used in different browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Internet Explorer.

The private keys and public keys are held online within the browser itself. Web wallets are sometimes hosted wallets and sometime non-hosted wallets so it is better to use a non hosted wallets to control your funds properly.

Advantages

Web wallets are the same as e-Wallets with facilities to access the funds on the go.

Web wallet private keys are stored in the server and it is impossible to hack.

