Smart Contract Crypto MLM Clone Script - Coinjoker

Million Money Clone Script Million Money Clone Script is a smart contract based MLM Script, built on blockchain technology that helps you to build a decentralized, trustworthy blockchain MLM business like million money.

Million Money Clone Script Million Money Clone Script is a smart contract based MLM Script, built on blockchain technology that helps you to build a decentralized, trustworthy blockchain MLM business like million money. Coinjoker will help you to build Million Money clone MLM website with fully decentralized Ethereum SmartContract.

This MLM script has embedded with various working features of MLM Responsive Website, Member Back office, admin back office, secured cloud server, anti-DDOS protection, and SSL. This smartcontract based MLM software avoids any scam in the MLM business model because it is intregrated with ethereum smart contract development that ensures security while transacting your cryptos all over the world.

If you are looking to start a MLM website like Million Money? This blog will explain everything you need to know about Million Money and how to start a MLM like Million Money with a Smart Contract based MLM Script What is Million Money? Millionmoney is a networking program that is built on blockchain technology and ethereum cryptocurrency as p2p donation among members. Million Money occurs to be a pyramid scheme, that is you have to pay a fee to join the scheme, and then you have to refer other people to that scheme.

The only possible way to make a positive return on your original joining fee is to convince enough people to join after you. You will receive a small portion of the fees from any members who you recruit, while the rest of your fees get passed to higher levels of the pyramid.

Million Money is known to be “the fastest, easiest and risk-free way to earn 1500 ETH for every 100 days”, believing that it’s “impossible to lose money” with the system. Now Let’s take a closer look at how Million Money works...

Exciting Features of Million Money

1) Ethereum Based Smart Contract 2) Does not have an Admin that will pause the system or direct referrals to his/her favor 3) Fully Automatic and Autonomous 4) Incorruptible 5) Binary 2*5 Matrix scheme 6) Supports Multi Cryptocurrency & Token 7) Does not have a pause and/or expiring date. It runs forever – as long as blockchain exist.

8) It works based on smart contract and can NOT be altered 9) Low start up capital and higher returns 10) Anonymous-Everyone can participate Click The Link To Read More !!

News From Coinjoker

Category: Bitcoin - Cryptocurrency and FinTech Company about: Everyone knows that, Binance is one of the top cryptocurrency exchange platform when compared to the other cryptocurrency exchanges present in the world. The cryptocurrency exchange website’s business application widely handles with numerous number of cryptocurrencies which done through crypto to crypto trade. The popular binance exchange platform everyday gains huge number of traders, exchangers and even gains new users attention in the world of digital currencies. The blockchain technology an ...