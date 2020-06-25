Cryptocurrency MLM Clone - To Start an Ethereum Smart Contract based MLM Like Forsage

Forsage clone script helps you to build 100% decentralized ethereum smart contract based cryptocurrency mlm platform. Our whitelabel cryptocurrency mlm solutions builds your platform with more trustworthy one by decentralized blockchain solutions.

An Introduction of Forsage.io :

Forsage, found at forsage.io, is a MLM or multi-level marketing company that claims to have created the world’s first 100% decentralized Ethereum smart contract. Forsage ethereum smart contract “enables peer-to-peer (P2P) commission payments between its program participants.”

Forsage is Ethereum Blockchain Matrix Project, this smart contract is supposed to offer any participants “the ability to directly engage in personal and business transactions.

Forsage Features & Benefits

Zero Risk”: Forsage claims that there are “zero risk factors” to its scheme because the smart contract is publicly viewable on the Ethereum blockchain and “cannot be modified by any entity”.

Immutable: Forsage claims their smart contract cannot be changed.

Instant Peer-to-Peer Payments: The Forsage smart contract facilitates peer-to-peer payments on the Ethereum blockchain, letting you send money between other members of the scheme.

Non-Hierarchical Organization: Forsage claims to have a non-hierarchical organization that uses matrices instead of a pyramid design.

Transparent: You can view the Forsage smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain, and Forsage discloses the address of the smart contract.

Anonymous: You can participate in the Forsage anonymously.

You only reveal your Ethereum wallet address.

How to start forsage like smart contract based MLM?

Fully Decentralized Platform

100% Safe and Secure

Risk Free

Peer to Peer Transaction

100% Transparency

Payment Deposited direct to your ethereum wallet

