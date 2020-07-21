Start a P2P Bitcoin Exchange App like Paxful Exchange

The Paxful clone app is a bitcoin trading app that helps to perform all the trading features same as like Paxful. Paxful is the most famous and trusted P2P cryptocurrency exchange platform in order to trade bitcoins. If you need to develop an app like Paxful, then you are in need of Paxful Clone app development services from a reputed and trustworthy business organization.

Paxful – The Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

It derives a name “Paxful” in 2015 altered from “EasyBitz” which is the initial name of the exchange developed by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback in 2014. To make everyone to perform the bitcoin trading easier beginning from business to merchants, Paxful provides a platform for buying, selling and exchanging cryptocurrencies without any hassles.

This Paxful exchange platform supports nearly 300+ payment methods to trade bitcoin as well as cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies. For each crypto trading, the charging fees vary based on different payments.

In such a way, Paxful permits the users to perform the buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies across all the payment methods. So, Paxful clone script guides you to build your own crypto exchange like Paxful.

What is Paxful Clone App?

Paxful clone app helps to make the cryptocurrency trading simple and easy for all the mobile users and it supports both in Android and iOS platform similar to Paxful. As everyone handles mobile to access all the trading, this Paxful clone app script guides to perform the trading in your handy mobile with convenience and upgraded feature rich technology.

So, for all those entrepreneurs having an idea to start an exchange app, then this Paxful clone app development makes your business growth to next level in the crypto market that makes you stand top among worldwide competitors.

Features of Paxful Clone App

The following are the top features you should found in the Paxful Clone App script

Pin/Fingerprint authentication

Latest UI/UX Design

Multi-lingual support

Bitcoin Escrow wallet

Payment gateway integration

Geo-location tracking

Trading bot integration

Auto-withdrawal limit

Secured communication channel

Speedy match engine

Some of the security features involved in Paxful Clone App is described below:

Automatic KYC/AML Verification

Multi-sig Authentication

Offline Transaction Performance

Launchpad Integration

Proximity mapping

Firewall integration

Instant live chat

End to end encrypted transactions

Pop-up notification

Customer feedback



Paxful Clone App Development Services

Paxful Clone App is mainly designed for the crypto trading to be handled in mobile phones. Especially, it is comfort to all the investors in the platform to run on all the operating systems.

By utilizing this Paxful clone app, you can build your own cryptocurrency exchange app based on your customized features added in it. With the support of the cryptocurrency exchange app development services, you can launch your mobile app like Paxful to stay engaged with the crypto world across all over the globe.

How to Launch P2P Crypto Exchange App like Paxful?

With all these above mentioned high end secured features, you can start building your own standard exchange mobile application like Paxful with the help of Paxful exchange clone app. In general, Paxful clone app supports you to launch your app with proper testing and it is cost-effective, time saving and holds all the detail trading analytics.

