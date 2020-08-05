Build Cryptocurrency Wallet App like Trustwallet for both Android nd iOS

Wallets are the most fundamental interface to the crypto economy, this secure and easy-to-use wallet is key to propagate the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Choosing the right cryptocurrency wallet is necessary to ensure the safety and accessibility of your digital currencies. Mobile wallets for both Android and iOS are designed to combine convenience and ease of use with fast access to your crypto assets.

Trust Wallet is simply the best opinion in this category. Trust Wallet is becoming much more than a simple Ethereum Wallet or ERC20 Wallet, since the wallet has grown to support more than 10 native blockchains, including their native tokens.

If you are planning to build your own Cryptocurrency Wallet like Trust wallet, we have put together some instructions and information that might help you to get started.

Introduction- Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is a mobile wallet app that allows you to send, receive and store a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Designed with a target on simplicity, this open-source wallet focus to provide a platform that’s easy and straightforward to set up and use.

In simple, Trust Wallet is an on-chain wallet, where user private keys are decentralized, ie, stored on their own device. The private key is an important security feature, which includes a backup facility for simple recovery.

Trust wallet is a secure and decentralized mobile wallet that supports Ethereum and more than 20,000 ERC-20, ERC-223, and ERC-721 tokens.

This wallet has a DApp Browser which is a full-fledged Web3 browser that allows you to interact with decentralized applications (DApp) directly from the application. In trust wallet, the users can also use the digital assets of any other well-known blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, DASH, and Tron, etc.

TrustWallet acquired by Binance — On July 31, 2018, the famous cryptocurrency exchange Binance acquired Trust Wallet to add an on-chain mobile wallet to its services. Binance stated that it hopes to improve Trust Wallet’s efficiency with future services offered on its cryptocurrency exchange platform.

