BTC News Review: Bulls taking control EOS 2.0 Litecoin and BlockFi

This piece is a roundup of the top recent events that happened in the cryptoverse which you should be aware of. It’s a way to keep abreast of the industry in the smallest possible time. Time is money.

How much was Bitcoin?

Building on last week's gain, Bitcoin hit $9,000 this week. Then some whales reportedly put in some sell orders and the price fell to about $8,500. It's still early days but the bulls seem to be taking control. It'll be interesting to see how things will be by June when the halving will take place.

Ethereum, which started the week around $145, hit $175 this week. Things are starting to look up for crypto holders. Watch out for the Lambo memes.

EOS.io 2.0 released

Block.one released EOS.io 2.0this week. This upgrade is expected to make the blockchain faster, simpler to use and more secure.

Two major changes contained in the update include an upgrade of the virtual machine that executes smart contracts and support for multithreading.

Litecoin partners BlockFi

The Litecoin Foundation entered into a partnership withBlockFi in order to bring more liquidity to users of the cryptocurrency. This means LTC will be supported in BlockFi's recently launched trading platform, making it easy to trade between BTC, ETH, LTC, Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and USDC.

Crypto adoption: Are Americans embracing Bitcoin?

According to a surveyby American insurer, Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), more than a third (36% actually) of small businesses in the United States accept cryptocurrencies.

47% of these crypto-friendly SMEs have been around for five years or less, while 21% of the companies are older than two decades.

Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff loses his Bitcoin

Surprise, surprise. Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff lost the password to his Bitcoin wallet. Or something like that, it's unclear. What's clear though, is that his coins are gone.

“I knew owning Bitcoin was a bad idea, I just never realized it was this bad!” he tweeted.

If Peter Schiff criticizes Bitcoin and attacks holders a lot, why does he even have Bitcoin?

Canada rolled out laws for crypto trading

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), on Thursday published new trading rules and regulations.

According to the council, crypto assets will be regarded as securities at times and at other times will be seen as a derivative. Read more here.

Sacramento Kings launched a crypto app

A team playing in the NBA, The Sacramento Kings, launched a blockchain-powered appthat allows fans to bid on game-worn gear.

That's good news for adoption.

Ripple quid pro quo?

Reports emerged this week that Ripple spent a lot of money in 2019 lobbying the Donald Trump government to make rules that will favor their digital currency. The rumored amount is $170,000.

Ripple allegedly spentover $620,000 for the same purpose between 2018 and 2019.