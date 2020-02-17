BTC News Review: Significant regulations coming to Bitcoin, FC Barcelona jumps onboard, IOTA shut down

An interesting week in the crypto-verse where news you should be aware of including; price action, new BTC regulations in US, IOTA wallet hacked, FC Barcelona adopts crypto, and much more. Read on to find the latest and don't lose track of this ultra fast-moving industry.

How much was Bitcoin?

This week Bitcoin traded sideways. It maintained its $10,000 level, didn’t drop too low and didn’t record massive gains either. Minor volatility.

It would’ve been a boring week without the “Bitcoin is $10,000 again!” euphoria.

Ethereum started the week around $225, hit $280 a day after Valentine’s day, and ended the week $250-ish.

New US BTC regulations on the way?

According to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, ‘significant’ crypto and bitcoin regulations are on the way.

The US wants to see crypto technology develop but also wants to ensure that cryptos aren’t used as the new Swiss secret bank accounts, he said.

The Department of Justice also stated that mixing Bitcoin is a criminal offense.

AltsBits shutting down soon

AltsBits, an Italian crypto exchange, has announced that it will be closing up shop in May 2020.

The exchange was hacked earlier in the month, with attackers making away with over $70,000.

Don’t leave your money on exchanges people. Let's avoid stories that break the heart.

CoinNinja CEO arrested

CoinNinja Lawrence Weiss (aka Larry Harmon) has been arrestedon charges of conspiracy to launder money and operating a money transmitting business without a license. His assets have also been frozen by the FBI.

His main problem was participating in the operations of Helix, a dark web marketplace designed to “clean” illicitly garnered cryptocurrencies by mixing them with others.

He has been denied bail and faces 30 years in prison.

FC Barcelona jumps on crypto bandwagon

Barcelona, one of the biggest football clubs in Spain, has jumped on the blockchain bandwagon. The club will be issuing tokens for a blockchain-based fan platform.

The tokens, expected in Q2 2020, will let holders vote on a variety of decisions about the team such as what music to play in the stadium when the team scores a goal. The idea is to let supporters around the world participate in the club.

Trouble at IOTA

Apparently, there’s a story behind IOTA’s recent nosedive.

According to reports, Trinity, IOTA’s official wallet, got hacked. Millions of dollars worth of the crypto have been stolen. IOTA says they’re working on fixing the vulnerability but investors are not waiting around for them. There’s been a massive selloff.

Will this spell the end for IOTA? The crypto space can be unforgiving.

Craig Wright Threatens to sue Bitcoin

Craig Wright is in the news again. This guy loves attention.

This time, he’s warning BTC and BCH to steer off BTC’s database, claiming it is his since he created Bitcoin.

