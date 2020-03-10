India’s Supreme Court reverses the ban on cryptocurrency - Want to start your own Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform in India??

Historic Day for Cryptocurrency in India!!! “India’s Supreme Court on March 04–2020, allowed banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a ban on such dealings by the central bank that had come as a major blow to the thriving industry”.

It was the first step towards embracing cryptocurrency in India, which has the potential of becoming one of the largest crypto markets. After this Court Victory on 4th march 2020, India celebrates its Independence for cryptocurrency and the Indian Exchanges starts Gear Up for the Crypto Trading Surge!

